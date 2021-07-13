Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Announces Engagement to Kalabrya Gondrezick

Over the weekend Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was out with friends and family at TAO restaurant in Las Vegas when Haskins got down on one knee and presented his girlfriend, Kalabrya Gondrezick, with a diamond ring made by celebrity jeweler Zo Frost.

Haskins, 24, shared footage and photos of the proposal on Instagram.

“Couldn’t make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever,” Haskins wrote in a message accompanying the photo and video.

Meanwhile, Gondrezick, 25, shared her own post celebrating the occasion, writing: “All my life I’ve prayed for you, My favorite dream come true…”

Kalabrya Gondrezick Comes from a Pro Basketball Family

Kalabrya Gondrezick is from Benton Harbor, Mich., and went on to play basketball for the Lady Spartans of Michigan State in 2015, yet her college career was cut short by multiple concussions. According to her LinkedIn page, she currently works as licensed medical aesthetician/ cosmetic laser technician in Atlanta.

Her father, Grant Gondrezick, played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 in January 2021. Her mother, Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, was a member of Louisiana Tech’s 1988 NCAA Championship team.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Kysre Gondrezick, is in the midst of getting a professional basketball career underway. After playing at both the University of Michigan and West Virginia, she was selected No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL Future

As for Haskins, he faces the challenge of holding onto a job in the NFL. The former first-round pick (2019) was signed to a one-year Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers in January after flaming out in Washington. This summer he’ll be competing with fifth-year quarterback Joshua Dobbs to be Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback behind starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

Early reviews in Pittsburgh have been positive, and at least one former Washington teammate believes he is capable of being Roethlisberger’s successor. For his part, Roethlisberger has marveled at Haskins’ throwing ability, saying “… his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said he’s taking a decidedly different approach to developing Haskins, at least as compared to that employed by Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who recently admitted he took the “wrong approach.” That perhaps helps explain why Haskins completed just 267 of 444 pass attempts for 2,804 yards (12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions) over the course of two NFL seasons.

This pales in comparison to what he accomplished at Ohio State in 2018, when he passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, good enough for him to finish third in the Heisman Trophy race that year.

The good news is that if he makes enough of an impression that the Steelers want him back in 2022, they can keep him for another year at a relatively modest cost, as Haskins will be a restricted free agent after his 2021 contract expires early next year.

