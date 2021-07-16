Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Disputes Detail of Alleged Assault: ‘I Have All My Teeth’

Earlier this month Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, reportedly lost a tooth and suffered other facial injuries when he was allegedly assaulted by his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, in a domestic dispute.

According to the police report, she is accused of hitting Haskins in the mouth, causing a split lip and the loss of a tooth. Haskins was subsequently treated for his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital.

But per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Haskins has since disputed the report that he experienced tooth loss.

“I appreciate the concern,” he wrote on his verified Instagram account on Thursday. “However, I have all of my teeth. Don’t believe everything you read. Peace.”

The above-referenced incident reportedly occurred on July 3, with Gondrezick-Haskins telling police that the couple were in Las Vegas to attend a friend’s wedding and to renew their vows. Earlier this week, Haskins posted photos and video that seemed to show him asking Kalabrya to marry him, but Gondrezick-Haskins told police they were married back in March.

A Fight Between Haskins and One of His Friends?

Adding to the confusion surrounding the events of July 3, KTNV (ABC-13) Las Vegas reports that Gondrezick-Haskins also experienced physical trauma on the day in question.

Per the TV station, “Gondrezick-Haskins told investigators she tried to stop a fight between Dwayne Haskins and one of his friends” prior to the couple’s dustup. “She said she had fallen to the floor during that altercation and hit the back of her head, telling police she had head and neck pain, as well as bruises on her legs. Police noted that she ‘could not remember who, if anyone had battered her.’”

The police report also says “she told investigators [her husband] could not be arrested ‘because of his occupation,’” with one of the couple’s friends indicating that “they saw the couple ‘tussling,’ which is described as mutual shoving and pushing in the report.”

For her part, Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3, by which time her husband will already be at training camp for the Steelers.

Haskins Will be Battling for a Roster Spot This Summer

Haskins—a former first-round pick of the Washington Football Team (2019)—will be competing with five-year veteran Josh Dobbs to win the team’s third-string quarterback job. If he is successful, he will potentially be in position to compete with backup Mason Rudolph for the starting QB job in 2022.

However, Haskins will need to demonstrate dramatic improvement to have any chance of becoming an NFL starter again.

In (almost) two seasons in Washington, Haskins compiled a record of just 3-10 as a starter. During the 16 games in which he appeared he completed 267 of 444 passes for 2,804 yards, throwing only 12 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions. He played his college football at Ohio State, and in 2018 he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.



