Steelers’ Eric Rowe Speaks Out on Bills QB Josh Allen

Quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is one of the most dynamic signal callers in the league. In each of the last four seasons, Allen has posted more than 40 total touchdowns. During 2023 alone, he had 29 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing scores.

But Pittsburgh Steelers safety Eric Rowe suggested he could have the formula for slowing down the Bills dual threat behind center.

“Getting that pressure on him. Obviously, if you let him sit in the pocket, he has arm talent for days, for years,” Rowe told NFL Network’s Mike Yam on NFL Total Access. “He’s mobile. He can run. Getting the pressure on him, getting him flustered [is key]. Going against him every year, he’s a big trash talker. Try to get in his head first. He might not say it flusters him, but it will.

“So, really just, man, getting that pressure on him, just don’t let him sit back there.”

Rowe played in the AFC East with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins from 2016-22. During that time, his teams faced Allen 10 times, including the postseason. Rowe was active for eight of those contests.

Steelers’ Eric Rowe Facing Bills QB Josh Allen for Second Straight Postseason

In the past, Rowe’s teams haven’t had much success against Allen. The Bills went 8-2 against the Patriots and Dolphins when Rowe played.

But the formula the veteran safety shared on NFL Total Access kept the greatly overmatched Dolphins within striking distance of the Bills last postseason.

Last January, the Dolphins visited Buffalo on Wild Card weekend with third-string and rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson behind center. Despite Thompson completing just 18 of his 45 attempts and throwing 2 interceptions, the Bills only won by a field goal, 34-31.

The Dolphins defense kept Miami close with pressure on Allen the entire game. Miami recorded 7 sacks and 2 interceptions against the Bills quarterback. Allen also fumbled 3 times, losing 1.

Rowe had a great game personally. He posted 7 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 sack.

The Steelers signed Rowe to their practice squad on November 20. He has been a savior at safety, where the team dealt with multiple injuries and a suspension at the end of the regular season.

In three games with the Steelers, Rowe registered 29 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass defenses, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

How Do Steelers Pressure Allen Without T.J. Watt?

The formula is actually rather simple. The Steelers must pressure Allen to win their first playoff game since 2016.

But how to create that pressure is more complicated, especially with the NFL’s leading sack producer, linebacker T.J. Watt, out for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will turn to veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig to replace Watt. More will be asked of fellow edge rusher Alex Highsmith as well.

The entire defense, though, will have to be at their best to make up for the loss of Watt.

“T.J. Watt not playing is a big hit,” Rowe told Yam. “Obviously, he’s the leader of the defense, leader of the team. But as a collective, we all have to step up and kind of fill that role in.”

If the Steelers can pressure Allen as Rowe outlined, Pittsburgh will look to beat Buffalo with its previously third-string signal caller as Miami nearly did a year ago.