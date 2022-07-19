Ex-Steelers Receiver Announces Retirement at Age 27

A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is abruptly calling it a career.

Ryan Switzer, who played for the Steelers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, announced his retirement at the age of 27 on social media on Monday, July 18.

“Unfortunately, in light of a recent injury, I feel I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game,” Switzer said. “That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.”

“Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching,” Switzer continued. “I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life.”

Switzer Served as Steelers’ Special Teams Ace in 2018

Switzer is best known for his role on special teams, serving as the team’s punt and kick returner during the 2018 season. He appeared in all 16 games, returning 30 punts for 252 yards (8.4 yards) and 30 kick returns for 607 yards (20.2 yards per kick return). He also contributed 36 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

The former All-American at North Carolina struggled with injuries the following season as he was placed on injured reserve in November due to a back injury. Switzer appeared in just nine games during the 2019 campaign.

While Switzer was technically a member of the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons, he never played in a single game with the team. He spent the 2020 season as a member of the practice squad before being placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the 2021 season.

The 5-foot-8 special teams ace had a tryout with the Carolina Panthers back in April, but it did not result in a contract offer.

Switzer — who initially began his career as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 — ends his pro career with 67 punt returns for 537 yards (8.0 yards per return) and one touchdown to go along with 63 kick returns for 1,373 yards (21.8 yards per return). In addition, he also contributed 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown in 41 appearances.

Bell Shuts Down NFL Return During 2022 Season

It looks like former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is not making a return for this season.

As Bell prepares for his boxing debut against fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson on July 30, the three-time Pro Bowler is making it clear this isn’t a one-time thing.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL Media:

“Boxing is something that, you know, they always say it’s something you can’t play boxing,” says Gordon. “Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing because I kind of knew that was what I wanted to transition to. This year, I know I’m not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing. So, this transition for me has kind of been like, I guess, another opportunity for me. I’m just ready to showcase what I’m about.”

Bell’s career has regressed since he left the Steelers in 2019. In fact, in his lone full season since leaving Pittsburgh, Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry while rushing for 789 yards with the New York Jets back in 2019.

Since then, Bell has bounced around as a backup journeyman running back, playing for four different teams during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In just eight appearances last season, Bell ran for 101 yards on 39 carries to go along with two touchdowns.

Considering Bell is 30 years old and likely at the end of his NFL career, it’s not a bad idea to focus on boxing moving forward.