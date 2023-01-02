Steelers Fans React to ‘Bulls***’ Penalty in Win Over Ravens

Anyone who didn’t think Pittsburgh Steelers–Baltimore Ravens would come down to the wire doesn’t know Steelers-Ravens football.

Few fans thought it would be a high-scoring, runaway affair. As they always do in this fierce rivalry, both teams battled it out to the bitter end. If it weren’t for Kenny Pickett’s late-game heroics — his second game-winning drive in as many games — the contest could’ve ended in Baltimore’s favor.

While Pittsburgh left Baltimore victorious, it didn’t keep fans from taking to social media to react to the penalty called on Steelers defender Cam Heyward. More on that later.

The Ravens’ only touchdown of the night came after what was shaping up to be a field goal attempt by GOAT Justin Tucker. But the game officials had a different result in mind and gifted Baltimore four points.

With 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Steelers defense got a critical third-down stop that should’ve forced Baltimore to settle for a field goal. But after the play, things got chippy between the two teams. As Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley pulled Heyward onto the pile, Heyward awkwardly extended his arms — likely to make referees aware of what was going on — and connected with an official who was monitoring the scrum.

As contact with an official will always draw a flag and a costly 15-yard penalty, Heyward was called for unnecessary roughness. The egregious penalty gave the Ravens life on a fresh set of downs. They didn’t need it, though.

Instead of heading into the half up with a three-point edge, the Ravens made it seven with a touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Isaiah Likely on the very next play.

To say Heyward wasn’t pleased would be an understatement. Following Baltimore’s touchdown, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week was furious, and rightly so. “That’s some bulls***, man,” Heyward’s lips read as he walked to the sideline.

After the game, Heyward took accountability, telling ESPN’s Dianna Russini, “I don’t think I would’ve been able to live with myself if we lost that game because of that penalty called on me that could have cost us.”

NFL Referees Nearly Cost Steelers the Game, Playoff Chances

Never a week goes by without some controversial, game-altering call by NFL referees. This week the cream of the crop was the penalty on Cam Heyward.

As the rule regarding contact with an official states, “Unnecessary physical contact with game official penalty occurs when a player makes intentional or intimidating contact with an official. This is a serious foul that results in a 15-yard penalty across all leagues and often also results in the ejection of the offending player.”

What Heyward did was not intentional or intimidating. Thankfully, for the Steelers, it didn’t matter in the end; the Ravens touchdown wasn’t the difference in the game.

But in the midst of things, it did matter.

Steelers fans hated and disagreed with the call. Ravens fans loved and agreed with it. If roles had been reversed — Heyward who pulled Stanley onto him and contacted an official — you bet Ravens faithful would be fuming.

“NFL needs to review penalties,” Matthew Carlile tweeted. “Cam Heyward was pulled down by a Ravens player and given a 15 yard penalty that almost won the game. League should apologize to the Steelers. Ref could not see it, but we have expedited review for a reason.”

@NFL needs to review penalties. Cam Heyward was pulled down by a Ravens player and given a 15 yard penalty that almost won the game. League should apologize to the Steelers. Ref could not see it, but we have expedited review for a reason. — Matthew Carlile (@mcarlile22) January 2, 2023

While it sounds like a solution on the surface, reviewing questionable calls by referees would only drag the game on longer than it already is.

“First time ever seeing Cam Heyward stay heated after a bad call,” Blitzburgh tweeted. “It was justified. That was so bad by the NFL officials.”

First time ever seeing Cam Heyward stay heated after a bad call. It was justified. That was so bad by the NFL officials. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 2, 2023

Keith E. Haught Jr. wrote, “That Cam Heyward penalty was a bad call by the refs. Cost the Steelers 4 points (Tucker never misses). Not to mention the Ravens are holding on every run play. It’s always so frustrating to see the refs influencing outcomes especially when playoffs are at stake.”

That Cam Heyward penalty was a bad call by the refs. Cost the Steelers 4 points (Tucker never misses). Not to mention the Ravens are holding on every run play. It's always so frustrating to see the refs influencing outcomes especially when playoffs are at stake. #SteelersvsRavens — Keith E. Haught Jr. (@HaughtJr) January 2, 2023

You should've seen how the Ravens just got 7 free points off a Cam Heyward "penalty" — Hunter (@HunterHodies) January 2, 2023

.@Steelers screwed by @NFL officiating there. Costs them 4 pts. Cam Heyward pulled down on the pile by Raven lineman and HE gets the penalty. Should’ve been offsetting. Typical Ravens Steelers garbage. #HereWeGo — Jim Houser (@jimhouser) January 2, 2023

Ronnie Stanley grabbed Cam Heyward by the front of his shirt and pulled him down on top of him to buy that penalty and get the Ravens an extra four points. Some shit-ass officiating combined with some other legitimate #Steelers mistakes and you’ve got what we have here. — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) January 2, 2023

Man, oh man, I cannot believe the refs decided to gift the Ravens a flag there against Cam Heyward. That's a pretty lame penalty — John Lee (@_junghyun_) January 2, 2023

Cam Heyward called for an absolutely RIDICULOUS unnecessary roughness penalty. He's trying to get up and gets pulled back down on pile. Result? Ravens get a TD on next play. These officials are terrible. #steelers — Christina L. Rivers (@3Rivers_Writer) January 2, 2023

Self-professed Cleveland Browns fan Daniel E. Dobish tweeted, “Should be 9-9 right now in this important SNF game…but refs gifted Ravens with four points on that HORSES*** penalty to Cam Heyward. Again, I HATE the Steelers…but what I hate more, is when refs decided results of games, betting results and potentially playoff spots.”

Should be 9-9 right now in this important SNF game…but refs gifted Ravens with four points on that HORSESHIT penalty to Cam Heyward. Again, I HATE the Steelers…but what I hate more, is when refs decided results of games, betting results and potentially playoff spots. — Daniel E. Dobish (@danieledobish) January 2, 2023

Then there are the Steelers fans who believe Heyward could’ve avoided the penalty altogether.

Pickett Era wrote, “Steelers throwing the game away! Ravens would’ve settled for a field goal but veteran Cam Heyward with a STUPID penalty! Gave them the first down after the play was dead! THROWING AWAY THE PLAYOFF CHANCES TOO!”

Steelers throwing the game away! Ravens would’ve settled for a field goal but veteran Cam Heyward with a STUPID penalty! Gave them the first down after the play was dead! THROWING AWAY THE PLAYOFF CHANCES TOO! — PICKETT ERA (@PrimeTimeKenny) January 2, 2023

“Cam Heyward cost the Steelers four points. That’s the type of penalty that makes or breaks Steelers-Ravens,” Austin Bechtold tweeted.