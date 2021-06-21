Former Pitt Panthers, Chiefs QB Arrested for DUI: Report

According to the Kansas City Star, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Tyler Palko, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning “on accusations of driving under the influence,” this according to the Johnson County [Kansas] Sherriff’s Office. He was released less than five hours later after posting $1,300 bond.

Tyler Palko’s NFL Journey

Tyler Palko entered the NFL in the spring of 2007, signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent after the Pennsylvania native starred for the Pitt Panthers, earning second-team All-Big East honors for two consecutive seasons. He went on to sign a Reserve/Future contract with the Arizona Cardinals in late 2018, and then joined the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL before being granted his release so he could sign to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in November 2009. Soon afterwards he was added to the Steelers’ active roster, but never appeared in a game for the team.

In 2010 and 2011 he reached the pinnacle of his NFL success, appearing in eight games (with four starts), completing 84 of 140 passes for 831 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. The bulk of his opportunity came after Chiefs starting quarterback Matt Cassel suffered a broken hand during the 2011 season.

Palko Played Against the Steelers in November 2011

Notably, one of Palko’s four NFL starts—on Nov. 27, 2011—came against the Steelers, a 13-9 Pittsburgh victory at Arrowhead Stadium. On that day, Palko had a brutal outing against Pittsburgh’s defense, completing 18 of 28 passes for 167 yards with three interceptions against zero touchdown passes. He was also responsible for a fourth turnover, losing a fumble that was recovered by Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Ike Taylor, Keenan Lewis and Ryan Mundy had the interceptions while Steelers outside linebacker Jason Worilds recorded a sack.

Following the 2011 season, no more NFL opportunities came Palko’s way and he decided to “move on with [his] life’s work,” thereby paraphrasing legendary former Steelers coach Chuck Noll.

He finished his NFL career with a 1-3 record as a starter and a 60.7 passer rating.

According to the Kansas City Star, Palko has a court appearance set for Monday June 21, while also noting that “as of Sunday morning, Palko had not been formally charged.”

At the University of Pittsburgh, the southpaw quarterback played in 41 games, completing 60 percent of his passes for 8,343 yards with 66 touchdown passes and only 25 interceptions. The 8,343 yards rank fourth all-time in school history, behind Alex Van Pelt, Dan Marino and Tino Sunseri. He also led the Panthers to the 2004 Big East Championship.

In high school he was the Associated Press 2001 Pennsylvania Big School Player of the Year at West Allegheny High. He was also named to the USA Today All-America Team (second team).

