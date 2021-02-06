Steelers Hiring Former Falcons Offensive Line Coach: Report

Earlier this week the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach, a move that was praised by Steelers linemen past and present. Now, according to multiple reports, the Steelers are hiring former Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan to serve as the team’s assistant O-line coach.

Chris Morgan’s NFL Coaching Experience

Morgan has 12 years of experience coaching in the NFL, the last six as offensive line coach for the Falcons. In 2015, he was named Offensive Line Coach of the Year by Pro Football Focus, but Atlanta’s O-line hasn’t fared well in recent years. In fact, it allowed 41, 48 and 42 sacks in the past three seasons, this in spite of the addition of two first-round draft picks—right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary—in 2019.

Morgan was let go two weeks ago, along with six other Atlanta assistants, determinations that were not unexpected in light of the mid-season firing of former head coach Dan Quinn, who has since been replaced by ex-Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Morgan worked as assistant offensive line coach for three different teams: Seattle (2014); Washington (2011-13); Oakland (2009-10).

Mike Tomlin’s 2021 Coaching Staff Nearly Complete

With Chris Morgan in the fold, Pittsburgh has just one opening on its coaching staff, as head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to replace former secondary coach Tom Bradley, who did not have his contract renewed.

On Thursday the Steelers hired former New York Giants QB coach Mike Sullivan to replace Matt Canada, who has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Another new staffer is tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts, who replaces James Daniel, who retired in January after 17 seasons with the black & gold.

New Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm Speaks

Meanwhile, on Friday Morgan’s new immediate superior did his first media interview since being named Pittsburgh’s offensive line coach.

Appearing with Jeff Reinebold on Coffee With Coach, Klemm admitted that there are going to be major changes on the team’s offensive line in the next few years.

“Pounce is deciding right now if he’s gonna retire or not, and David DeCastro is in the final year of this deal. Al [Villanueva] right now is a free agent, [so] there’s a lot of turnover and there’s change,” he noted.

Above all, Klemm says he wants his charges to be more physical, which he admits has been “a little more difficult” for Pouncey, DeCastro and Villanueva now that all are in their thirties.

“We want to pound people,” concluded Klemm. “That’s the type of thing we want to get back to. This is what we do. It’s Steelers football. Regardless of how the game changes, that’s how we want to play. That’s the mindset we want to have … that’s what’s going to win games in January,” something the Steelers haven’t done since 2016.

