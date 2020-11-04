Steelers Host Former Seahawks Defensive Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers allowed the Baltimore Ravens to rush for an eye-popping 265 yards this past Sunday, most of that coming after defensive tackle Tyson Alualu left the game with a sprained MCL. With defensive end Cameron Heyward’s health also in doubt—and defensive lineman Chris Wormley already on injured reserve—it’s no surprise that the Steelers are suddenly in the market for a nose tackle/defensive tackle whose strength is stopping the run.

That explains why the Steelers had defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas in for a visit on Tuesday, this according to Aaron Wilson, who covers the Texans for the Houston Chronicle.

Demarcus Christmas was Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Christmas (6-foot-3, 302 pounds) was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft (No. 209 overall) out of Florida State. But he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list during his rookie training camp and never activated, so his first NFL season was a wash.

This summer Christmas failed to make Seattle’s 53-man roster but was subsequently signed to the team’s practice squad before being released in early October.

At Florida State, Christmas made 38 starts and played 51 games, finishing his college career with 105 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. In 2018, he was named third-team All-ACC as well as FSU’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman.

Prior to the 2019 NFL Draft most analysts lauded Christmas for his ability to clog running lanes—and for his ability to take on and shed blocks. ProFootballDraft.com described Christmas as “a nose tackle that can play in any front lining up on the center or shading the inside…. While he’s not an elite prospect, his ability to do a job in an elite way and do it in about every defense will make him very attractive.”

Former Steelers Around the NFL

In other news on Tuesday, there was a lot of movement around the NFL involving former Pittsburgh Steelers.

For one, former Steelers linebacker L.J. Fort—who has thrived as a member of the Ravens after a failed stint with the Philadelphia Eagles—was one of seven Ravens added to the organization’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Also, former Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble came off Baltimore’s injured list and was restored to the team’s practice squad.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers signed tight end Dax Raymond to their practice squad. Raymond was with the Steelers this summer but was waived injured in August.

In addition, veteran punter Dustin Colquitt was one of four punters in for a workout on Tuesday with the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers signed Colquitt at the beginning of the season, hoping he would be an upgrade over Jordan Berry, but the team released Colquitt on October 23rd, shortly after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin publicly indicated his dissatisfaction with the punt team. The organization then proceeded to re-sign Berry, who has punted for the club for the past two games.

Last but not least, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday.

Brown is expected to make his Bucs debut on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

