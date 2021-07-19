Steelers to Host Former Chargers Pro Bowl Edge Rusher: Report

As the opening of training camp approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain desperately thin at the outside linebacker position. After projected starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, the team’s best options to serve in backup roles appear to be: journeyman Cassius Marsh, who has been with seven different teams during his seven NFL seasons; and rookie sixth-round pick Quincy Roche. After those two the Steelers would be forced to turn to one of several former undrafted free agents with no NFL experience, including rookie UDFA Calvin Bundage (Oklahoma State).

That said, it’s hardly a surprise to see Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) reporting that the Steelers plan to host former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram III for a visit sometime this week. Moreover, he may not be the only outside linebacker/edge rusher they bring in.

Steelers remain on the hunt for pass rush help. Had interest in Juston Houston but that does not appear to be a match. Will bring in Melvin Ingram for a visit this week and possibly others. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 18, 2021

Melvin Ingram is a Former First-Round Pick

Ingram, 32, has spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers’ organization, having been selected by the team in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft (No. 18 overall) out of South Carolina.

His career started slowly, as he made just three starts during his first two seasons in the league, but he went on to start all 16 games for four years in a row between 2015-18. Moreover, he earned Pro Bowl honors in three straight seasons between 2017-19 before ongoing issues with his knee limited him to seven games last year. More specifically, he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury early in the season before returning in late October. But after re-injuring the knee in a Week 11 win over the New York Jets he was placed on injured reserve a second time, bringing his season to an end.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ingram has recorded 360 total tackles during the course of his career (265 solo), with 49 sacks, 108 quarterback hits and 70 tackles for loss. He also is credited with three career interceptions, plus 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. But he failed to record a sack in 2020, the first year of his career in which he didn’t get at least one sack.

Steelers’ Kevin Dotson Throws Out the First Pitch at Pirates Game

In other news, Steelers offensive guard Kevin Dotson threw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Sunday’s New York Mets v. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park.

I didn’t tell y’all but I’m throwing out the first pitch out today at the pirates game and I’m throwing that ho as hard as possible 🤣😂😂😂 top 10 or not top 10🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ — The reason for the wing shortage 🤷🏿‍♂️ (@kdd7696) July 18, 2021

While Dotson promised to throw the ball as hard as possible, he delivered what looked more like a curve—and the Pirates Parrot was unable to handle the toss.

another shot of Kevin Dotson throwing out the first pitch on Sunday versus the Mets #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NKYUdhsB8d — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) July 19, 2021

The Mets went on to beat the Pirates, 7-6.

Dotson is one of several current Steelers players who have thrown out the first pitch for the Pirates this season, with offensive tackle Zach Banner also doing so earlier this month.

Zach Banner throws out the first pitch. He’s jusssssst a bit outside pic.twitter.com/xlog1Xii3W — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) July 5, 2021

