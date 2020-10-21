Steelers Injury Update: Derek Watt Reinjured, CB ‘Questionable’ for Titans Game

On Tuesday Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a virtual press conference in which he previewed this weekend’s matchup against the undefeated Tennessee Titans (5-0).

But before he talked Titans he provided an update on the team’s injured players. First and foremost he spoke about inside linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

“Devin Bush is scheduled to have surgery to fix his damaged ACL tomorrow,” said Tomlin. “Obviously, our heart goes out to Devin. It’s an unfortunate circumstance but as we always say, injuries are as much a part of the game as blocking and tackling and one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.”

In this case, the opportunity goes to backup linebacker Robert Spillane, who played 30 snaps and made five tackles after Bush was injured in the second quarter.

Tomlin noted that the Steelers have “a great deal of confidence in Robert,” adding “we’ll continue to largely go with him in replacement of Devin.”

But he also said the team would look at all its options in terms of filling Bush’s role; that might include adding a linebacker to the roster or practice squad. On Monday the team had a visit with free agent linebacker Ray Wilborn.

Derek Watt’s Hamstring

As for Pittsburgh’s fullback, Tomlin said that “Derek Watt experienced some hamstring discomfort thought the game” against the Browns. The Steelers head coach described his availability as “questionable” this week, noting that his participation in practice and the quality of that practice would determine if he’ll play on Sunday.

Mike Hilton’s Shoulder

Meanwhile, Tomlin confirmed that slot cornerback Mike Hilton has a shoulder issue that will limit him in the early portion of the week. Much like Watt, the Steelers will take a wait and see approach in regards to his availability.

David DeCastro, Diontae Johnson to Return to Practice?

In a bit of good news, Tomlin related that offensive guard David DeCastro and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are both “scheduled to work tomorrow,” referring to Wednesday’s practice. He sounded optimistic that both would be ready to play by the time the Titans game rolls around.

You can watch Tomlin’s press conference in its entirety below:

VideoVideo related to steelers injury update: derek watt reinjured, cb ‘questionable’ for titans game 2020-10-20T20:38:20-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ben Roethlisberger Top 5 All-Time in Wins

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the twilight of his career, it seems as if he breaks a record or reaches a new milestone just about every week.

With Sunday’s win over the Browns—Big Ben is now 13-0 at Heinz Field against Cleveland and 24-2-1 all-time—Big Ben upped his career record to 149-71-1. That puts him fifth all-time in wins, moving past Denver Broncos Hall of Famer John Elway, who finished with 148 regular season victories.

Big Ben won’t have the opportunity to move up further on the list this season, as New Orleans Saints starter Drew Brees is fourth on the list with 166 wins. Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are tied for second in career victories with 186 while Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is atop the table with a record of 223-66.

READ NEXT: Steelers Host Free Agent Linebacker