Steelers Ink GM Kevin Colbert to Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t announce any free agent signings early Monday afternoon, as did many other NFL teams. Instead the Steelers took the opportunity to announce that longtime Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert has been signed to a one-year contract extension.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a prepared statement. “Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

The new deal ensures that Colbert, 64, will remain the general manger through at least the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering his 22nd season with the team, having joined the Steelers in February 2000 as the director of football operations, a role he had for his first 11 years with the team. He is now in his 11th year as the team’s general manager.

“It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years,” said Colbert via Steelers.com. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal–to win another Super Bowl–has never been greater.”

During his time with the Steelers the team has won 10 division titles, earned 13 playoff berths and had 16 winning seasons while also winning Super Bowls XL and XLIII. One former member of Pittsburgh’s front office has predicted that Colbert’s retirement will coincide with that of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Call for Nominations for the Steelers Hall of Honor

Meanwhile, on Monday morning the Steelers invited fans to submit nominations for the team’s Hall of Honor (Class of 2021).

Former Steelers players, coaches or contributors are eligible, under with the following guidelines:

“Former players must be retired for at least three seasons and have played for the team for at least three seasons, while possessing noteworthy career highlights, records and achievements. Former coaches and contributors must have been significant contributors to the team,” notes Steelers.com.

Individuals who submit a nomination are automatically entered to win a trip to Pittsburgh for the 2021 Hall of Honor weekend, which includes the induction ceremony and that weekend’s Steelers home game. The winner also receives a $1,000 gift card to spend at the Steelers Pro Shop.

Since the inception of the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2017, 41 individuals have been selected.

The Class of 2020, which is comprised of linebackers James Farrior and Greg Lloyd, safeties Troy Polamalu and Mike Wagner, and defensive lineman Dwight White, has yet to be formally inducted because of the pandemic.

