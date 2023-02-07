Steelers Urged to Replace Mitch Trubisky With Rival’s QB

Jacoby Brissett helped the Cleveland Browns defeat Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 season.

Steelers radio host Chris Mueller apparently believes Brissett should again beat Trubisky, at least for a job, this offseason.

Mueller argued in a Twitter post on February 7 that the Steelers should cut Trubisky and then sign Brissett to be quarterback Kenny Pickett’s backup.

“I’d cut loose Trubisky, at this point,” Mueller wrote on Twitter. “Not so much because he’s going to grouse and be unhappy and (understandably) wouldn’t want any part of a pay cut. Rather, because if you’re going to be all-in on Matt Canada for one more year, be all-in.

“Go sign Brissett. That’s his guy.”

Brissett spent one year with the Browns, starting 11 games in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson in 2022 but is set to become a free agent in March. He played for Canada in college at NC State.

How Brissett Fits With the Steelers

Brissett appears to be a perfect fit for the backup quarterback with the Steelers. He has starter experience and has spent seven seasons in the NFL, playing for four different organizations.

He could be a great mentor for Pickett. He’s also a quarterback who could keep the Steelers competitive if needed to play.

Brissett owns an 18-30 record, throwing for 48 touchdowns and 22 interceptions as a starter in the NFL. He’s also completed 61.1% of his passes and averaged 6.6 yards per attempt during his career.

Over his last 31 starts, he holds a 13-18 mark.

With the Browns last season, Brissett led the team to a 4-7 record with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also averaged 7.1 yards per pass, which was his highest average in a season where he recorded at least 60 attempts.

It’s possible that Brissett will hold out for a starter opportunity in free agency. He’s started at least 11 games in three of the last six seasons.

But if he is open to a backup role, the Steelers would be smart to be interested.

Steelers Plan to Release Trubisky?

Of course, Brissett is likely only a option for Pittsburgh if the team releases Trubisky, who is signed at $10.625 million for the 2023 season. That makes Trubisky one of the more expensive backup quarterbacks in the league.

The Steelers, though, could save $8 million against the cap by cutting Trubisky.

That has led a lot of media personalities such as Mueller to argue the Steelers should release the former Chicago Bears No. 2 overall pick. But Steelers owner Art Rooney II didn’t sound completely convinced that is what will happen when he spoke to the media about Trubisky’s future in Pittsburgh.

“I expect Mitch [Trubisky] will be on the roster next year and be an effective backup if we need him,” Rooney told KDKA’s Bob Pompeani. “I think he showed that he can be that.

“We can win with him.”

The Steelers went 2-3 with Trubisky as their starting quarterback in 2022. It was the first time Trubisky posted a losing record in a campaign since his rookie 2017 season.

Still, the Steelers love continuity. It’s also not like Brissett really offers a lot more than Trubisky does in Canada’s system. Brissett hasn’t play for Canada since 2015, and that was at the college level. Trubisky played in Canada’s system in the NFL last year.

Pittsburgh’s backup quarterback role, though, may simply come down to money. Spotrac projected Brissett to be worth $5.4 million on a one-year deal this offseason.