Steelers Work out Ex-Raiders, Giants Running Backs

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a trio of running backs on Friday, as per the NFL’s daily personnel notice. Two of the three have considerable NFL experience; the third appeared in three games for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

RB Jalen Richard (Raiders)

Arguably the most notable of the three is Jalen Richard, a former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi who has experience returning punts and kickoffs.

Richard, 28, played for the Raiders from 2016-21, appearing in a total of 87 games (with two starts), as per Pro Football Reference. He has 264 career carries for 1,333 yards and four rushing touchdowns, with a long gainer of 75 yards, which came against the New Orleans Saints during his rookie year. He also has 191 career catches for 1,590 yards and three TD receptions.

Most of his experience returning punts came during his first two years in the league, but the 5-foot-8, 207-pounder has returned kickoffs throughout his NFL career. He has 68 total punt returns for 485 yards (7.1-yard average), plus 55 kickoff returns for 1,147 yards, a 20.9-yard average.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

RB Wayne Gallman (Giants)

The other experienced back who worked out for the Steelers on Friday is Wayne Gallman, a 2017 fourth-round pick of the New York Giants out of Clemson.

Gallman, 27, played in 53 games (with 14 starts) for the Giants while on his rookie contract. During those four seasons he carried the ball 338 times for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns, while also contributing 80 receptions for 498 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

Last year he joined the San Francisco 49ers but was among the team’s final round of cuts. He went on to spend most of the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons before getting waived in December, at which point he was claimed by the Minnesota Vikings. All together he appeared in a total of eight games with the Falcons and Vikings, rushing the ball 28 times for 104 yards but getting most of his playing time on special teams.

RB JaQuan Hardy (Cowboys)

Last but not least there’s JaQuan Hardy, 24, a former undrafted free agent out of Tiffin who spent much of last season on the Cowboys practice squad but did appear in three games, rushing the ball four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He was waived by the Cowboys on July 14, 2022, and subsequently worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles but was not signed.

The Steelers have already inked two running backs since the start of training camp, including former Titans third-down back Jeremy McNichols, who soon suffered a shoulder injury and has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. The team also added Master Teague III, who is competing with veterans Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., as well as rookies Mataeo Durant and camp “standout” Jaylen Warren, all of whom are in the running for backup jobs.

Starting tailback Najee Harris has missed recent training camp practices with a foot injury.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Trade to Steelers Would be ‘Best-Case Scenario’ for Bears’ Teven Jenkins: Analyst

• Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Agrees to Contract Extension

• Ex-Steelers LB Works out for Broncos; Former Steelers CB Signs With Titans

• Steelers Have a ‘Must-See’ Rookie Defender Flying Under the Radar

• Steelers’ Chase Claypool Has Bold Prediction for Rookie WR George Pickens

