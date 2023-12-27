Steelers News: Former Pro Bowl Linebacker Signs With Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have experienced terrible injury luck at inside linebacker this season. So, to finish the 2023 campaign, the Steelers are adding more depth for the position on their practice squad in former Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith.

Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Smith signed with the Steelers.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Smith at No. 34 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. He didn’t play as a rookie because of a knee injury, but Smith returned to experience a successful 2017 season.

In 2019, he made the Pro Bowl with 142 combined tackles, including 6 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

This season, Smith has had stints with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 1 game for the Raiders on November 5.