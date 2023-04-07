Steelers 7-Game Starter Skips Town for NFC Foe: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three offensive linemen in NFL free agency this offseason. But now, one of the team’s former spot starters along the line is leaving.

Managing editor Dan Salomone of Giants.com wrote that according to multiple reports, veteran center J.C. Hassenauer is signing with the New York Giants.

The deal is pending a physical. The financial details were not disclosed.

Hassenauer is the second former Steelers interior offensive linemen to sign with a new team this offseason. In addition to Hassenauer, guard Trenton Scott agreed to a two-year, $3.02 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

Hassenauer began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons. But he never played a game for the Falcons in 2018 and signed with the Steelers the following spring.

Hassenauer finally received playing time in 2020, dressing for 15 games that season. He made four starts during the second half of the season, including three games where he played every offensive snap.

In 2021, Hassenauer played in 13 games, making three starts. He also started Pittsburgh’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two of those seven regular season starts were at guard.

The Steelers had an extremely healthy offensive line in 2022, as all five of their starters played at least 96% of the team’s offensive snaps. But Hassenauer still played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He played at least 2 special teams snaps in every game.

In Week 11, Hassenauer played 41 offensive snaps. That was his most substantial playing time on offense during 2022.

How the Steelers Replace Hassenauer

Although Hassenauer wasn’t a starter, the Steelers do have to replace a versatile backup interior offensive lineman with his departure. Fortunately, general manager Omar Khan already has a plan.

This offseason, the Steelers signed guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig. The team’s 2022 starting guards Kevin Dotson and James Daniels are returning too, so essentially, Hassenauer has already been replaced.

The Steelers have five interior offensive linemen who have more experience than Hassenauer already on their roster for next season. The team could also address its depth at center in the draft. Veteran Mason Cole, who signed with the Steelers last offseason, is expected to remain Pittsburgh’s starter at center.

Pittsburgh spent $32 million to sign Seumalo and Herbig. Both figure to be a significant upgrade over Hassenauer.

In free agency, the Steelers also signed right tackle Le’Raven Clark on a one-year, $1.215 million contract.

It’s possible that the Steelers aren’t done addressing their offensive line either. One of the most popular trends in NFL mock drafts for Pittsburgh has the team targeting offensive tackle.

The latest mock drafts from ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Yahoo Sports both have the Steelers selecting an offensive tackle. ESPN’s Todd McShay and PFF’s Michael Renner both slotted Georgia’s Broderick Jones to the Steelers as a potential starter replacement for 2023.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey agreed. On a list of three NFL draft targets that could benefit quarterback Kenny Pickett the most, Tansey included two offensive tackles — Jones and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

“Drafting an offensive tackle in the first round would also allow for better blocking for Harris, and that could only be viewed as a positive for him to support Pickett in the best way possible,” wrote Tansey.

Losing any veteran is never ideal, but the Steelers may not possess the roster space for Hassenauer by August anyway.