Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Clip of Jubilant Postgame Celebration [WATCH]

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers authored a hard-fought 23-16 comeback win over the Buffalo Bills, who are widely perceived to be one of the AFC’s strongest Super Bowl contenders. Down 10-0 at halftime, Pittsburgh’s offense finally came to life in the second half, scoring on a pair of field goals and a Ben Roethlisberger-to-Diontae Johnson touchdown pass to take a 13-10 lead. Then came a blocked punt for touchdown, widening Pittsburgh’s advantage to 20-10—a lead the Steelers would never relinquish.

‘Take Over Your Trap’ Re-Visited

After the game, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went live on Instagram (@juju) to show some of the raucous locker room celebration.

“Big W … Big W … Big W…. Don’t count us out now. Don’t count us out now,” he began, referring to the fact that hardly any analysts have picked the Steelers to reach the 2021 NFL playoffs, much less win the AFC North.

Before long, Smith-Schuster and select teammates are seen singing and dancing to “Take Over Your Trap,” a song by the late rapper Bankroll Fresh that the Steelers adopted during last season’s 11-0 undefeated start.

Steelers safety/linebacker Marcus Allen (No. 27) features prominently and safety Terrell Edmunds makes a quick cameo. Of course, ‘Rell Money’ Edmunds is an aspiring rapper in his own right, having released a music video for the song “We Ride” in early February, before teasing the release of more new music in April.

“We out, too soon,” says Smith-Schuster before the video comes to an end.





JuJu Smith-Schuster Led the Steelers in Receiving on Sunday

Yet it’s not the only clip Smith-Schuster shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. He also went on to post his recovery of Buffalo’s last-minute onside kick, which sealed the game for the Steelers.

Of course, that wasn’t the only contribution the fifth-year receiver made vs. the Bills. He also led the Steelers in receiving with four catches (on eight targets) for 52 yards, a significant portion of Roethlisberger’s passing production, as the Steelers quarterback completed 18 of 32 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown (83.9 passer rating).

Pittsburgh’s next-most leading receiver was Chase Claypool, who caught three passes for 45 yards, including this highlight reel catch:

It was a solid start for Smith-Schuster, who no doubt wants to have his biggest season yet, as he’s in a contract year. In March he inked a one-year, $8 million deal, one that will make him an unrestricted free agent again in 2022.

Next up for Smith-Schuster and his teammates are the Las Vegas Raiders, who open at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Game time for Raiders-Steelers is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday Sept. 19 at Heinz Field, and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt “can’t wait.”

Pittsburgh!!!! Can’t wait to get back to Heinz Field next week!!!!! 1-0 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, in other AFC North action on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs authored a 33-29 comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns (0-1). The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime.

