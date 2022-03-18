Steelers Fans Tear Into JuJu Smith-Schuster During Free Agency [LOOK]

Do you hear that? Cricket chirps are coming from JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s camp during a critical pivot point in his young career.

The wide receiver has hit the free-agent market for the second time in as many years and is having a tough time finding a new home.

Smith-Schuster tested free agency in 2021, and it’s been said that he drew interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It was never confirmed by the teams — not that they would — so it could’ve all just been smoke and mirrors from his agent at the Wasserman Group to make his client look better.

Instead, Smith-Schuster stayed home with the Steelers on a one-year deal that he told NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti was “probably like my third-lowest offer.”

2022 free agency could very well be a repeat of last season — back in Pittsburgh — if an outside offer doesn’t come in soon. Smith-Schuster’s return could greatly benefit the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to the San Fransisco 49ers on March 17.

Aside from the 2021 season when the devasting shoulder injury sidelined him for all but six games, Smith-Schuster has been a productive member of the Steelers wide receiver room. Even with a lingering knee ailment and Mason Rudolph/Devlin “Duck” Hodges at quarterback, Smith-Schuster managed 552 receiving yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round (No. 62 overall) due to his versatility and skillset. In his career, Smith-Schuster has contributed 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns (per Pro Football Reference). He’s also a hard-nosed, physical player on the field — the total opposite of his gentle, youthful image off the field. Smith-Schuster is also valued for what he brings to the game as a run blocker, one of the reasons he excels as a slot receiver.

Smith-Schuster will never be anything more than he already is — he’ll not be the Antonio Brown fans hoped he would be after A.B.’s exit, nor will he be a “No. 1” receiver. And that’s OK. He plays an integral role as part of the Steelers receiving core for his experience and leadership and is an excellent complement to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Down On JuJu

Unfortunately, not everyone gets the warm and fuzzies about JuJu Smith-Schuster. In fact, some “fans” of the Black and Gold have been downright nasty toward the teamless footballer.

Several fans had passionate responses to Pittsburgh radio personality Mark Madden‘s tweet. Madden is always good for stirring things up.

One fan responded, “I hate Juju and I’m not ashamed of stating it. Guys everything WRONG with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

I hate Juju and I'm not ashamed of stating it. Guys everything WRONG with the Pittsburgh Steelers — James (@stackbunzZz) March 18, 2022

Madden refers to the popular challenge Smash or Pass game where users swipe left or right depending on if he likes (smash) or not (pass) a given popular character.

Another fan responded, “Nobody wants that clown on their team. Nobody. It’s hilarious to watch. And Steeler fans still act like he’s some great WR. Teams have signed dudes arrested for assault, gun charges, drugs, you name it. Still gave them shots if they were talented. Tells you a lot about JuJu.”

Nobody wants that clown on their team. Nobody. It’s hilarious to watch. And Steeler fans still act like he’s some great WR. Teams have signed dudes arrested for assault, gun charges, drugs, you name it. Still gave them shots if they were talented. Tells you a lot about JuJu — Bernappetit (@bernappetit) March 18, 2022

One reply called Smith-Schuster a “candy***.”

Yup. Candyass. — The New Jerry Porter (@TheJerryPorter) March 18, 2022

This fan clearly doesn’t like the social media influencer side of Smith-Schuster.

Yeah fuck JuJu. Go dance on tiktok. — Here 4 the Beer (@awayarounditall) March 18, 2022

Smith-Schuster’s immaturity concerns one fan who tweeted, “His need to be liked by younger fans always had me kind of worried.”

His need to be liked by younger fans has always had me kind of worried — KickSmark My Heart (@TP7187) March 18, 2022

Why No Interest?

As much as most of Steelers Nation loves JuJu Smith-Schuster (not the fans above, of course), he doesn’t offer a unique skill set. Guys like him are a dime a dozen and can generally be found in the mid-rounds of the NFL draft. His talent is replaceable, so teams aren’t clamoring for his services or willing to overpay for them.

The upside is, even after five seasons in the NFL, Smith-Schuster is only 25 years old. If he can stay healthy, he still has at least five good seasons left in him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also value heart and grit, which Smith-Schuster has in spades. These traits are why it’s easy to see the club re-signing their beloved receiver, whether for one season or multiple.

With the recent trade involving Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers are suddenly in the market for a receiver. That is something to watch over the coming days.