Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Recalls Pregame Promise to Connor Heyward

Every game is a big game for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward and his younger brother Connor, who is the midst of his rookie season as a Steelers tight end. But Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons was extra special for both, as their late father Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward starred for the Falcons from 1994-96.

In turn, the whole team became well-aware of the importance of the game to the Heyward brothers, including Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“… Cam talked to the team before (the game), you know, and I talked to Connor when we were walking out to the tunnel and said we were going to get the win for his Pops today,” said Pickett during his post-game press conference. It was a promise that would soon be kept, as the Steelers would leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 19-16 victory.

Pickett was also thrilled that he was able to help get Connor Heyward his first NFL touchdown, a 17-yard reception that came in the middle of the second quarter and gave the Steelers a 13-3 lead.

“For having to go out there and get his first touchdown in this building I think it’s incredibly special. It’s not a coincidence. I think everything happens for a reason. I’m incredibly proud of him and really happy we got the win for both those guys,” concluded Pickett.

Cam and Connor Heyward Visited Their Father’s Gravesite on Sunday

Likewise, Cam Heyward was proud of his younger brother and how he was able to score against their dad’s old team. Appearing at his postgame press conference wearing his dad’s old No. 34 Falcons jersey, Cam went on to relate how and why he got emotional after he watched Connor score his first NFL TD.

“This morning me and him went to my dad’s grave and we got to share a moment there and so I was pretty emotional when he got the touchdown. I don’t like to be Mr. Sappy, but that like really hit me. Luckily there wasn’t a camera on my because I was a mess,” he admitted.

Cam Heyward, wearing his dad’s Falcons jersey, shares the emotional story behind Connor Heyward’s first career touchdown: pic.twitter.com/S77bzWO0uP — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) December 4, 2022

Fittingly, Connor Heyward’s touchdown came shortly after Cam sacked Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to force a punt.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back here to Atlanta and try to get a ‘W’,” Cam added, before recalling that his younger brother also scored a touchdown for Michigan State (against the Pitt Panthers) in last year’s Peach Bowl, which was held in the same venue.

Connor Heyward's touchdown grab that sparked MSU's comeback win in the Peach Bowl 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/t1zLng8Z0D — Gruff in 2022 (@MSUGruff) December 2, 2022

“I like to think God and my dad are working together,” Cam concluded.

Indeed Connor Heyward’s touchdown was just his eighth catch of the season, with his receptions totaling 93 yards.

Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward Had a Pro Bowl Season for the Falcons in 1995

Craig Heyward played fullback for the Falcons between 1994-96 and had the best season of his 11-year NFL career in Atlanta in 1995, when he earned Pro Bowl honors after rushing for 1,083 yards and 350 receiving yards, as per Pro Football Reference.

Heyward entered the NFL in 1998, when the New Orleans Saints selected him in the 1st round (No. 24 overall) out of Pitt. He played for the Saints for five seasons before moving on to play for the Bears, Falcons, Rams and Colts.

He died in 2006 at the age of 39 after battling a brain tumor.