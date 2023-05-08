Steelers Urged to Sign Former Ravens All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed cornerback in two major ways this offseason. First, they signed 3-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson. Then, they drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. at No. 32 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued the Steelers should make one more major move at the position by signing 2-time All-Pro Marcus Peters.

“Adding Peterson and rookie second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. will tremendously help a pass defense that ranked 25th in yards per attempt allowed (6.5) last season,” Knox wrote. “However, a team with playoff aspirations can never have too much depth at the cornerback position.

“If the Steelers are open to bringing in another veteran, they should strongly consider Marcus Peters. The former Baltimore Ravens starter missed 2021 with a torn ACL and had a down year in 2022, but he’s still a starting-caliber perimeter corner.”

Peters started 13 games for the Ravens last season. He recorded 47 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Steelers Encouraged to Sign CB Marcus Peters

In addition to Pittsburgh’s poor statistical pass defense that Peters should help improve, Knox labeled Peters a fit for the Steelers because of his experience in the AFC North.

A division typically known for “smash-mouth” football, the AFC North is filled with young star quarterbacks. To combat that, all four teams in the division shouldn’t be able to get enough quality defensive backs.

Peters is not only a quality addition, he has covered the top AFC North receivers a lot previously.

“Peters has experience playing against AFC North receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Amari Cooper,” Knox wrote. “He might also add a little insight into what Baltimore might try to do defensively during their bi-annual matchups with Pittsburgh.”

In 20 career games against the AFC North, Peters has posted 7 interceptions and 19 pass defenses. His team has gone 14-6 in those 20 contests.

Could Steelers Sign Peters Away from the Ravens?

The Ravens elected to sign Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal after the NFL draft. Ya-Sin is four years younger than Peters.

But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t rule out re-signing Peters too, saying “You don’t close the door on good players and good people.”

That’s all the more reason for the Steelers to target Peters. Bringing him to Pittsburgh keeps him away from Baltimore.

“Signing Peters would ensure that he doesn’t make his way back to the Ravens—something to which the team is open,” wrote Knox.

Signing Peters would give the Steelers five cornerbacks with starting experience at least 28 years old. Three of those five corners (counting Peters) will be at least 30 in Week 1.

That’s not even considering Porter, 27-year-old James Pierre or recently signed slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

It’s possible the Steelers could make more room for Peters with a trade. Sports Illustrated’s Noah Strackbein called Ahkello Witherspoon (who is one of those five cornerbacks) a trade candidate for the Steelers this offseason.

But again, there really is no such thing as too many quality cornerbacks in the NFL, especially the AFC North. Peters is an intriguing possible addition for the Steelers for many reasons, but mostly because of his talent even at 30.

In seven NFL seasons, Peters has recorded 32 interceptions and 92 pass defenses. He also has 11 forced fumbles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits.

Peters has returned 6 of his interceptions for touchdowns.