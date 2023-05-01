Steelers Put Assistant Coach on Notice With Draft Haul

The NFL draft can polarize a fan base like few other topics in the league. But that’s not the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring.

While it’s impossible to please everyone, the Steelers’ 2023 draft class has overwhelming satisfied the majority of Pittsburgh fans and draft analysts in the media.

Steelers’ draft grades from around the web PFF: A+

theScore: A+

The Ringer: A+

Sporting News: A+

NFL(DotCom): A

USA Today: A

AP: A What happens on the field will ultimately determine the real grade, but easy to say Omar Khan was a major winner of this draft right now. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) May 1, 2023

What that indirectly means for the team’s offense, though, is Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is out of excuses. That’s what The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly claimed on May 1.

“The Steelers have Canada back for his third try at putting together an offensive game plan week in and week out, which many believe will negate what the Steelers have built and added over the past 12 months,” wrote Kaboly.

“It is a fair and somewhat major concern, given what Canada’s offense has done in two seasons on the job.”

The Steelers didn’t finished better than 21st in points scored or offensive yards in either of Canada’s first two seasons as offensive coordinator.

‘Now or Never’ for Steelers OC Matt Canada

Kaboly has been as patient as any member of the media who covers the Steelers when it comes to the team’s offensive coordinator. He again expressed that patience on May 1.

“The last thing I want to suggest is this: Canada isn’t solely responsible for the offense’s shortcomings over the past two years,” Kaboly wrote. “Because he was put into a bad spot, first with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s not wanting to run his offense and then last year with a rookie quarterback and an edict from the head coach to play a basic style of offense.

“Why can’t Canada take this group and excel? Tomlin liked something he saw in him to bring him back, and Canada has seen success at some of his other stops, albeit in the college ranks.

But those “excuses” — the ones Kaboly argued in Canada’s defense — go out the window with the team’s latest draft haul.

“But it’s now or never for Canada.”

New Pieces for Canada to Use

Not only is Canada out of excuses, the stars appear to be aligning for him and the Pittsburgh offense.

Gone is a stubborn veteran quarterback and in came a pro-ready rookie. Kenny Pickett took his fair share of lumps in his first season, but he could take a big jump during his second season.

So could wide receiver George Pickens, who will be joined in the offense by his college teammate at tight end Darnell Washington. Pickens and Diontae Johnson should form a great 1-2 punch at receiver just like Washington and Pat Freiermuth will at tight end.

The Steelers also acquired veteran receiver Allen Robinson for virtually nothing in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Along the offensive line, the Steelers made upgrades at guard with Isaac Seumalo in free agency and at tackle with Broderick Jones at No. 14 overall in the draft. General manager Omar Khan also made other additions to address depth concerns.

Kaboly called Khan’s offseason offensive moves upgrades in “depth across the board.”

“He has 17 games to show he can take what is now a pretty talented offensive roster and make it into a formidable attack that wins games instead of trying not to lose them.”