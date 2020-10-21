Maurkice Pouncey, 4 Other Steelers Miss Practice Due to Injury

On Wednesday the Pittsburgh Steelers started on-field preparations for the Tennessee Titans but five players missed practice due to injuries. One was linebacker Devin Bush, who was scheduled to have surgery today to repair his knee, which he injured against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. (Bush has not yet been placed on injured reserve, hence his inclusion on the participation list.)

It’s probably splitting hairs, but I don’t believe Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ever confirmed the report that Bush tore his ACL. Instead he said Bush would “have surgery to fix his damaged ACL.” No distinction? Probably, but curious nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Maurkice Pouncey missed practice on Wednesday with the foot injury that caused Tomlin to pull him out before the end of the Browns game. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and Derek Watt (hamstring) were also held out, and guard David DeCastro was a limited participant (abdomen).

As usual, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Stephon Tuitt both got Wednesday off. Last but not least, OL Stefen Wisniewski remains on injured reserve but has returned to practice. Wisniewski needs to be activated within the next two weeks or he must remain on IR for the remainder of the season. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

Tennessee Titans Injury/Participation Report

As for Sunday’s opponent, the Titans had three players miss practice today due to injury or illness.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee)

TE MyCole Pruitt (illness)

T Isaiah Wilson (illness)

Three other players were limited participants in practice.

DL DaQuan Jones (foot)

T Dennis Kelly (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

Wide receiver Corey Davis, activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, returned to practice on Wednesday. In addition, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson practiced for the first time this season and was placed on the ‘Designated for Return’ list on Wednesday. Much like Stefen Wisniewski, he will not count against his team’s active roster until he comes off the injured reserve list.

The Titans have placed offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve. Lewan tore his ACL against the Texans.

Steelers Protected Practice Squad Players (Week 7)

In related news, Pittsburgh has identified the four practice squad players it has chosen to protect this week, those being:

DL Henry Mondeaux

RB Wendell Smallwood

Both Mondeaux and Smallwood have been on the protected list every week this season.

This week those two are joined by wide receiver Deon Cain, who was activated for the game against the Browns then reverted back to the practice squad after that contest.

Last but not least, running back Trey Edmunds has returned to protected status. Edmunds was protected for one week earlier this season after fullback Derek Watt initially suffered his hamstring injury. Later he was elevated to the active roster for the Philadelphia Eagles game, before automatically reverting back to the practice squad after-the-fact.

Edmunds’ return to the protected list could be any indication that Derek Watt is unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

