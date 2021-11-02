Steelers Replace Melvin Ingram with Ex-First-Round Draft Pick, Make Flurry of Roster Moves

After the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off NFL trade deadline day by sending linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs, the team continued to roll with additional roster moves.

The only way the Steelers would’ve traded away a former Pro Bowl player like Ingram is if there was a sufficient option to replace him. Right now, Pittsburgh sees Taco Charlton as that man.

Charlton, signed to the Steelers practice squad on September 21, was added to the 53-man roster on November 2. The defensive end was selected 28th-overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL draft.

We have made the following roster moves:

• Added LB Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster

• Signed K Josh Lambo & DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad

• Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/og6V8yZM9H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2021

Charlton was activated for his first time in the Black & Gold on October 30 versus the Cleveland Browns. According to Pro Football Reference, Charlton played 10 snaps in relief of Ingram who was dealing with an apparent groin injury.

