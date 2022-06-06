Ex-Steelers RB Calls on Team to ‘Cut Bait’ With Top Pick

Devin Bush has had a rough start to his young career. The pressure was on from the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to select the four-star recruit out of Michigan 10th overall in 2019. Bush was facing the momentous task of replacing Ryan Shazier, who sustained a devastating career-ending spinal contusion the season before.

Bush showed flashes in his rookie season, registering 109 total tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack. He more than impressed with four recovered fumbles (one for a 20-yard touchdown) and two interceptions off four defended passes.

When his sophomore season rolled around, expectations were through the roof.

“He came in great shape that indicates he has an understanding of the challenges that lie ahead,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Bush in an August 2020 press conference. “The experience that he gained last year is going to be an asset to him moving forward, but I’m particularly looking for dramatic improvements from a communication standpoint because it comes with the nature of his position.”

In a show of confidence, the Steelers extended to Bush the green dot — a sticker placed on the player’s helmet entrusted with relaying the play from the sideline and setting the defense. Five games into the season, Bush tore his ACL on a non-contact play versus the Cleveland Browns, which ended a season that started with so much hope.

Not The Same

Less than a year removed from the injury, Devin Bush returned to the field with expectations of a bounce-back season. Unfortunately, the bounce-back never came. He often looked lost, and former Steelers questioned if his heart was even in the game.

One month into the season, former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats told 93.7 The Fan, “So every time we bring up Devin, every time we bring up a player that might be struggling we always want to point to these other things, we want to justify, and it’s like no, . . . your tape is going to tell me everything I need to know so don’t’ tell me you want to make plays when I cut the tape on you, you’re not showing that effort.”

“Don’t tell me that you want to make this tackle; when I cut the tape on, you’re doing everything that is counterproductive to making a tackle,” Moats continued.

Moats added that Bush was moving well. It wasn’t his knee affecting his game, it was his head. Moats said Bush was “disengaging from blocks” and reacting too late during plays.

Bush admitted late in the season that he was struggling with mental hurdles since returning from the ACL injury. “The biggest part is mental,” Bush told reporters on December 13. “If I had to make a good example, it would be like, if you get bit by a dog, who’s to say the next time you go to pet a dog.”

Bush ended his third season with 70 tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.

Harsh Words from Hoge

Again, Devin Bush faces an uphill battle heading into his fourth season. The Pittsburgh Steelers declined to exercise Bush’s year option, so he’s currently set to hit the free-agent market in March 2023. If he produces and enjoys a career season, the Steelers could choose to re-sign him. It’s more likely that he’s wearing a jersey of a different color next season.

Steelers declined to pick up the fifth-year option for Linebacker Devin Bush, per source. He now will be playing on an expiring contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Bush hasn’t even stepped foot onto the grass of Heinz Field for what appears to be his final season in Pittsburgh — and already he has his detractors.

Former Steelers running back Merril Hoge watches a ton of film for Playbook on Steelers.com and has seen enough of it from Bush’s two complete seasons to make an informed opinion. Hoge’s take on Bush is a harsh one, blasting the linebacker on a June 3 guest spot on 93.7 The Fan.

Merrill Hoge on @937theFan on Devin Bush: "You gotta cut bait there. Doesn't play play smart or fast. Doesn't play with good technique. Doesn't play with good instincts. He gets targeted by teams in the passing game. Not a good football player." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 3, 2022

“I just think you gotta cut bait there. He is who he is,” Hoge said plainly. “He doesn’t play with great instincts. I don’t care if he’s a first-rounder. He’s not a very good football player. He doesn’t play smart. He doesn’t play fast. He doesn’t even play with great leverage and technique when he does, and he hurts you. There’s nothing he does that helps you.”

Not exactly the vote of confidence for a guy who was mentally incapable of playing at a high-level last season.