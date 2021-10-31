Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Ripped for ‘Absolutely Idiotic’ Fake Field Goal Try

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is getting shelled on Twitter by NFL media and fans alike, who can’t make sense of his decision to call for a fake field goal late in the first half of Sunday’s 15-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

To recap what happened: With less than two minutes to go in the second quarter, Steelers placekicker Chris Boswell trotted onto the field to attempt a 28-yard field goal, one that would have given Pittsburgh a 6-3 lead. Except Tomlin elected to have Boswell attempt a pass, with disastrous results.

Not only did Boswell’s pass fall incomplete, he appeared to take a helmet-to-helmet shot from Browns defender Jordan Elliott just after he released the ball. Boswell was injured on the play, and soon afterwards was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after “being evaluated for a concussion.”





Play



Steelers Run Worst Fake Field Goal Ever… That Injured Kicker Chris Boswell 2021-10-31T18:22:28Z

NFL Media, Fans React to Failed Fake Field Goal

Jake Trotter, who covers the Browns for ESPN, called it “one of the dumbest fake field goals you’ll ever see.”

Steelers run one of the dumbest fake field goals you’ll ever see — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 31, 2021

Brooke Pryor, who covers the Steelers for ESPN, noted how Tomlin created a worst case scenario by not only failing to convert on the fake, but also by getting his uber-accurate kicker injured during what seemed destined to be a one-score game.

Usually, at worst, a fake field goal leads to a turnover on downs. But injuring your kicker in a game that's probably coming down to a field goal? That's a gamble that wasn't worth the risk. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 31, 2021

Another journalist—Joe Garofoli of the San Francisco Chronicle—referenced a Tomlinism, tweeting, “I wish you would have lived in your fears and not tried that fake field goal.”

@Tomlin_Sense Coach, I wished you would have lived in your fears and not tried that fake field goal. Obviously. — Joe Garofoli (@joegarofoli) October 31, 2021

Most NFL fans were a lot less diplomatic, with many resorting to using profanity in their tweets, like Evan James Staves:

Mike Tomlin must want to be fired. That fake field goal was stupid as shit — 𝓔𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓼 (@EJStaves) October 31, 2021

Many others actively called for Tomlin to be fired for the decision, with one fan referring to it as “one of the worst coaching decisions I’ve seen in 50 years of watching football.”

Mike Tomlin should be fired at half time for that idiotic fake field goal. One of the worst coaching decisions I’ve ever seen in 50 years of watching football. — ROD WILT (@Rod_Wilt) October 31, 2021

Even Tomlin’s biggest supporters hated the call, with one saying, “I love Mike Tomlin but this game is solely on him if we lose…. Absolutely idiotic!”

I love Mike Tomlin but this game is solely on him if we lose this. What a idiotic play call to go for a fake field goal 10 yards out. Absolutely idiotic! — Eli Hohbach (@Hohbach) October 31, 2021

Mike Tomlin: The Fake Field Goal Was a ‘Bad Call’

After the game, Tomlin stood before the assembled media and took responsibility for what he admitted was a lousy decision.

“The fake field goal was a bad call because we poorly executed it, so I take responsibility for that. I appreciate the guys backing my play and fighting for 60 minutes and delivering a victory and making it a side note.”

Mike Tomlin takes responsibility for the fake field goal attempt at the end of the first half. This is what good coaches do. We’ll see if Chris Boswell misses time beyond today’s game. pic.twitter.com/smA7L3Qugm — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) October 31, 2021

He also confirmed that Boswell is in the concussion protocol, as per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Mike Tomlin says Chris Boswell is in the concussion protocol. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 31, 2021

Chris Boswell Successfully Executed a Fake Field Goal Attempt in 2018

For what it’s worth, Chris Boswell did throw for a touchdown on the only other occasion in which he was charged with using his arm to try to score points. In 2018, he tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Alejandro Villaneuva against the Denver Broncos, also on a fake field goal try down near the opponent’s goal line.





Play



Chris Boswell touchdown pass to Alejandro Villanueva The Steelers faked a field goal for a touchdown against the Broncos. *I do not own this clip, it is from NFL and CBS* 2018-11-25T22:50:03Z

