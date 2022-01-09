Mike Tomlin Seen Showing Off After Steelers’ Walk-Off Win [LOOK]

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to be fired up about. Their January 9 regular-season finale win in Baltimore keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Thanks to an improbable win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers could be playoff-bound. The Jags entered the game as the worst team in the NFL at 2-14 and knocked the Indianapolis Colts out of playoff contention, by a score of 26-11. Barring a Los Angeles Chargers tie with the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football, the Steelers will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Steelers safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen celebrated via Instagram Live after the game. Some teammates joined in along with a surprise appearance from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin typically maintains an all-business image in front of the cameras, so his 10 seconds on IG Live was fun to see.

