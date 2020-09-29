Mike Tomlin Talks Injuries; 3 Titans Placed on COVID-19 List

On Tuesday evening Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a virtual press conference in which he addressed the prospect of playing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (or Monday). In a nutshell, Tomlin said the Steelers have “been given a mandate to prepare as if the game is going to be played and played on time,” and “we have gone about today’s business from a game-planning standpoint with that mentality….”

In terms of Tomlin’s weekly injury update, he revealed one new injury on the defensive side of the ball, indicating that safety/linebacker Marcus Allen has plantar fasciitis and can be classified as “doubtful” for the game against the Titans.

Tomlin also indicated that fullback Derek Watt will be “out” for the Titans game with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Texans. (Or at least classified as doubtful.) Later, when prompted by a reporter, he advised that wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains in concussion protocol and “his availability [this weekend] will be determined by that process.”

Both the Steelers and Titans will release their first injury/participation reports of the week on Wednesday.

The Titans suffered at least one notable injury during last Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings, as starting left tackle Taylor Lewan exited the game after just 18 snaps with a shoulder issue.

Titans Add 3 to COVID-19 List

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Titans placed three players on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, including defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Tight end Tommy Hudson—a member of the Titans’ practice squad—was also added to the COVID-19 list, which was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined because they have been in close contact with an infected person (or persons). NFL teams are not permitted to disclose whether a player on the list is positive or in quarantine.

Titans Add 2 to Practice Squad

Also on Tuesday, Tennessee added two players to its practice squad: running back D’Onta Foreman and free safety Maurice Smith.

Foreman is a former third-round pick of the Houston Texans (University of Texas), who appeared in 11 games with the Texans between 2017 and 2018. He has 85 career carries for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight catches for 111 yards and a receiving touchdown. He was waived by the Texans during the 2019 preseason and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. Then he was waived injured before the start of the regular season.

Smith is a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama who came into the NFL as a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He appeared in six games with the Dolphins in 2017 and another seven games in 2018. He played for Washington in 2019, for whom he played in two games, including one start. He has recorded seven tackles and two passes defensed over the course of his career.

