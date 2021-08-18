Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: ‘You Can Surmise’ Who Will Start at Center

On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin fielded questions from reporters in the wake of the team’s public practice at Heinz Field. Asked if rookie third-round pick Kendrick Green is “the guy” at the center position, Tomlin said, “Ah, you could surmise that, but there will be no bold announcements.”





Play



Steelers Press Conference (Aug. 17): Coach Mike Tomlin | Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the day's practice, working on getting into a rhythm, developing cohesion and more #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL Like our content? Want more? Be sure to subscribe to the Pittsburgh Steelers YT Channel: goo.gl/nAd4J2 Are you craving even more Steelers content? Head over our official home on the web: steelers.com/ or if… 2021-08-17T22:15:16Z

The question was no doubt prompted by Green’s return to practice (after two consecutive excused absences), and the fact that he was running with the first-team offensive line, which included Chuks Okorafor at left tackle, Kevin Dotson at left guard, Trai Turner at right guard and Zach Banner at right tackle.

Tomlin didn’t sound overly excited at the prospect of starting Green from the get-go, perhaps because he’s aware that there will be challenges, even if the 2021 third-round pick is largely successful.

During Tuesday’s practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that Green was “struggling a bit” with Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu, who, it should be noted, was recently named as one of the 32 best defensive linemen in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Kendrick Green struggling a bit with Tyson Alualu in one-on-ones. Good challenge for him after losing some ground in the second preseason game. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2021

Also, consider this play from last week’s preseason game against Philadelphia, when Green was bull-rushed into quarterback Mason Rudolph by Eagles defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.

T.Y. McGill absolutely walks Kendrick Green back into Rudolph’s lap. Milton Williams also looking great on the rep beating Joe Haeg easily, would’ve had the sack himself. pic.twitter.com/t9VLYFCEG1 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 13, 2021

On the other hand, it’s already clear that the Steelers see Green as the future at the position, something that has never been said about last year’s backup, J.C. Hassenauer, who is still listed as the first-teamer on the training camp depth chart, ahead of Green and third-stringer B.J. Finney.

Of course, Green has very big shoes to fill, as former center Maurkice Pouncey made the Pro Bowl in nine of his ten NFL seasons, the lone exception coming in 2013, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game.

Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool: ‘All is Well’

The most notable thing that happened at Steelers practice on Tuesday is that wide receiver Chase Claypool “went down hard” with an apparent lower body injury on the second-to-last play of practice.

The injury was significant enough that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron helped Claypool off the field and down into the locker room.

clarification after video review of the aftermath: Claypool walked off field putting some weight on legs/lower body, still had arms around Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron to get some assistance off the field. Can't see specific injury, just went down hard after attempting catch https://t.co/0CIk3wIE49 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2021

Immediately after practice, Mike Tomlin indicated that Claypool was being evaluated by team doctors. Fortunately, the news was as good as could be expected, this according to ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Early diagnosis is that Steelers WR Chase Claypool suffered a “minor ankle sprain” today and “should be fine”, per source. https://t.co/4wByFeOfA4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2021

Later, Claypool seemed to confirm Schefter’s report by tweeting a three-word message:

All is well. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) August 17, 2021

If Claypool ends up missing game time, that would figure to be a benefit for No. 4 wide receiver James Washington, who has reportedly requested a trade due to a lack of practice reps and playing time.

Lions vs. Steelers at Heinz Field

The Steelers return to preseason action on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern when the team takes on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast in Pittsburgh on KDKA-TV (CBS), with the national broadcast on NFL Network. On Tuesday the Steelers published information as to all the other possible ways to watch or listen to the game, regardless of where you are in the world.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Browns Place Former Steelers Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer on Injured Reserve