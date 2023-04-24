Steelers Re-Sign Potential Playmaker for QB Kenny Pickett

Rumors have swirled this spring about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in drafting another wide receiver early in this year’s NFL Draft. But as it turns out, general manager Omar Khan isn’t waiting for the draft.

Less than a week after trading for Allen Robinson, the Steelers announced on April 24 that they are also bringing back wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year contract.

Boykin will be in his second season with the Steelers. He played in 16 games, starting one of them, for Pittsburgh during the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old also has three years of experience with the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers Re-Sign WR Miles Boykin

Boykin began his NFL journey as a third-round pick at No. 93 overall for the Ravens. During his senior season at Notre Dame in 2018, Boykin posted 59 receptions for 872 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

But he hasn’t managed to reach even the 300-yard mark in a single NFL season.

Boykin struggled to earn playing time in Baltimore. Despite starting 11 games as a rookie, he only played 425 offensive snaps in 2019. He registered 13 catches for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns while receiving 22 targets.

The former third-round pick played 53% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps during his second season, but it resulted in only 6 more receptions. He finished 2020 with 19 catches, 266 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Boykin has only caught 3 passes over the past two seasons. He spent half of the 2021 season injured. The Ravens waived him in April 2022.

The Steelers claimed him for wide receiver depth, deploying him mostly on special teams last season. He played a career-high 207 special teams snaps in 2022.

Steelers to Still Target WR in NFL Draft?

Pittsburgh drafting a wide receiver on Day 2 of the NFL draft is practically a tradition. The Steelers have selected a wideout in the second or third round in five of the last six drafts.

With four picks in the top 80, for much of this spring, it seemed likely that the Steelers would make it six of seven years drafting a receiver on Day 2. There were even some rumors that the team could draft former Pitt playmaker Jordan Addison in the first round.

But with their recent additions at wideout, it’s now possible the Steelers could choose to address other needs on the first two days of the 2023 draft.

As previously mentioned, in addition to Boykin, the Steelers acquired Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams on April 19. Robinson is projected to be the team’s starting slot receiver.

With Boykin and Robinson on the roster, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on Twitter that the “presumed top five” receivers on the 2023 team roster is a “pretty solid group overall.”

The presumed top five of the Pittsburgh Steelers WR room. Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Allen Robinson

Calvin Austin III

Miles Boykin With potentially room for one more. A pretty solid group overall, especially if Pickens can make a Year 2 jump and Austin is healthy. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 24, 2023

Bringing back Boykin doesn’t completely rule out the Steelers drafting a receiver. Previously team general manager Kevin Colbert made a living by selecting the best available player and finding quality wideouts on Day 2. It would not be surprising at all if Khan followed a similar formula.

But acquiring Robinson and Boykin means the Steelers don’t have to reach for a receiver. They also can wait until Day 3 to add another piece to the receiving core if they decide to target offensive linemen and defensive players early instead.