Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Won’t Forget ‘Certain Remarks’ Made by Bengals WR

On Sunday Sept. 11, 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers get a chance to make amends for last November’s 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals at what is now Paycor Stadium. That stunning road loss equaled the worst defeat to Cincinnati in franchise history, remarkably similar to the 41-10 loss in Week 2 of the 1989 season.

On Sept. 8, Fitzpatrick was asked if he still thinks about that game — as well as the next most recent game against the Bengals, a 24-10 home loss in Sept. 2021.

“I mean, of course you do,” Fitzpatrick told reporters. “Especially in the fashion that we lost. Especially in the last game. I think about it.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick talks to the media about communication on defense + more. pic.twitter.com/82bggE4u0Y — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 8, 2022

Tyler Boyd Claimed the Steelers ‘Gave Up’ Last Year

But what really galls Fitzpatrick are remarks made by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd after the Sept. 26, 2021 game at what is now Acrisure Stadium.

Specifically, Boyd accused the Steelers of giving up before the game was over.

“You could see it,” said Boyd the day after that contest. “They had three drops in a row and for a team to see that is just giving us more power — giving us the antidote to know how good we are. So for a team to just lay down like that before the game is over, no matter what, no matter how much we are losing by I know me and I know us. We aren’t giving up. We are going to try to make plays and make something happen. But they portrayed it to the whole nation on TV, what they are and how they gave up.

To that Fitzpatrick said: “There were certain remarks that were said after the first game that I also pay attention to. You think about it, let it really resonate in the back of your mind. I’m not necessarily dwelling on it but I’m going to remember,” added the two-time first-team All-Pro, who wants to see his team break a three-game losing streak against Cincinnati that dates back to the 2020 season.

To be sure, an upset win over the defending AFC champions would be a statement win, much like Pittsburgh’s upset victory at Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Steelers Week 1 Injury Report

That said, both teams come into the season-opener relatively healthy, with Pittsburgh making a handful of updates to its injury report on Thursday.

For one, linebacker Marcus Allen was a full participant in practice on Sept. 8 after being a limited participant the day before. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant for the second day in a row. On the downside, the Steelers added starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor to the injury report with a back injury, one which kept him from practicing.

If Okorafor has to miss Sunday’s game, former Panthers and Chargers tackle Trent Scott — who was signed in May — is the leading contender to step into the starting lineup in his place.

Meanwhile, the Bengals had just one player miss practice on Thursday, that being tight end Devin Asiasi, who has a quad injury. Tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) were limited participants.