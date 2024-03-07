Former Steelers QB Makes Final Free Agency Decision: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is returning to a familiar setting for the 2024 season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 6 that Trubisky has agreed to a contract to return to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky served as Buffalo’s backup signal caller during the 2021 season.

“The Bills have agree to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Tim Graham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.

“The Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that.”

Trubisky spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. He opened the 2022 season as the team’s starting quarterback, but rookie Kenny Pickett replaced him during halftime of Week 4.

Ironically, Pickett’s first start came against the Bills the following week.

After that, Trubisky made five relief appearances and three other starts for the Steelers over the next 27 games during 2022-23. His performances were wildly inconsistent.

Trubisky started in Weeks 14 and 15 of the 2023 season for an injured Pickett. But trailing by more than two touchdowns in Week 15, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin benched Trubisky in favor of Mason Rudolph. Rudolph then led the Steelers on a 3-game winning streak to end the season.

The Steelers released Trubisky on February 12.

Trubisky finished his Pittsburgh tenure with a 2-5 record as a starter. He also posted a 64.1% completion percentage while averaging 6.6 yards per pass with 8 touchdowns and 10 interception in 12 games.