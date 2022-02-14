Outrageous Trade Proposal Gets Hilarious Reaction From Najee Harris

As the old saying goes, “Hindsight is 20/20.” With the football season now complete, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters reviewed how rookies performed and how teams would draft again if given the opportunity.

The Arizona Cardinals, who took linebacker Zaven Collins in real-time, selected Najee Harris at No. 16. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals for ESPN, noted why.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim likes to preach “best player available.” Well, after the season Harris had, it’s hard to argue that he’s not the best player left on the board. Even with the Cardinals having signed James Conner in the offseason, Harris can be a foundational back to build on, especially on a rookie deal. Arizona could have worked him into the rotation alongside Chase Edmonds and Conner, and then given him the ball in 2022 — if he didn’t earn it already at some point in 2021.

Given the best remaining picks available and the top offensive linemen already off the board, Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor believes the team still goes with a running back.

After the way the 2021 season played out, it’s clear the Steelers needed to address the offensive line in addition to adding a top-tier running back to fix the run game. But at the No. 25 overall selection, Harris is already off the board and the premium offensive line help — such as center Creed Humphrey — is also gone. Because of that, it makes the most sense to add a running back and address the line with a later pick. [Javonte] Williams had a standout rookie year with 903 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. Harris is still the best running back in the class, but Williams showed capabilities of being a close second.

Harris will be an exceptional player for Pittsburgh over the long haul and it would’ve been painful if Harris wasn’t there. But if the team had taken Williams (who went to the Broncos), this one season probably would not have ended much differently. As Pryor noted, Williams is no Najee Harris, but he’s no slouch either.

Trade proposals are in full force this time of year, even more than re-drafts. Most are on the realistic side. This one — not so much.

At the close of a CBS Sports HQ interview with Najee Harris, host Hakem Dermish managed to squeeze in a real hum-dinger.

“I’ll trade you Baker Mayfield for T.J. Watt. Who says no?” Dermish said jokingly.

Harris played along with it, though.

“Who says no?? Listen, man; you wouldn’t have to worry about me. You gotta worry about every Steeler fan in the world. That’s what you gotta deal with, man. Listen, I’m gonna be merely just a peasant if that ever happens. Every Steeler fan, Mike T. [Tomlin], everybody — they gonna come after whoever made the deal and they gonna terrorize that place, something vicious.”

Dermish disclosed he’s a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan as the interview ended. So, that’s what’s behind the absurd, over-the-top trade proposal.

