Proposed Trade Sees Steelers Ship Assets to Familiar Destination

The Pittsburgh Steelers “committed highway robbery” according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith when they acquired a second-round pick, which became the No. 32 overall selection, from the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

As the saying goes, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo proposed the idea of the Steelers returning to that well to orchestrate another trade with the Bears.

“[Steelers GM Omar] Khan has already done business with the Bears once, trading receiver Chase Claypool in exchange for what became the first pick of the second round, No. 32,” DeFabo wrote. “Maybe he calls Ryan Poles’ number again on draft night.”

In this second possible trade, DeFabo proposed the Steelers deal their No. 17 and 49 overall picks to the Bears in order to move up in the first round to No. 9.

Steelers, Bears to Make Another Blockbuster Trade?

DeFabo introduced six different first-round trade options for the Steelers.

The proposed trade with the Bears is, by far, the most expensive. But it also possibly makes the most sense.

In addition to the previous rapport the Steelers and Bears possess, Chicago has already moved back in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft.

“Another trade-back would be reasonable for the Bears — who already traded down from No. 1 to No. 9 — as they could still get an edge rusher or defensive tackle while recouping some of the draft capital they expended in the Claypool deal,” DeFabo wrote. “Their only hesitation might be if they want a tackle, and trading back might cost them their top option.”

As for the Steelers, rumors have recently heated up that they could be interested in moving up the board.

“For Pittsburgh, it makes even more sense. They could leapfrog several teams with similar needs, getting ahead of at least three who might take a corner — Philadelphia Eagles (10), New England Patriots (14) and Washington Commanders (16) — and five who could take a tackle, like the Tennessee Titans (11), Houston Texans (12), New York Jets (13), Patriots and Commanders. As a bonus, they’d take the Bears out of the equation for a tackle.”

Moving into the top 10 would be costly for the Steelers, but in DeFabo’s trade proposal, they would keep the higher of their two second-round picks.

Who the Steelers Could Target at No. 9

The Athletic beat writer didn’t name one player the Steelers would draft after acquiring the Bears pick, but he did narrow it down to two players — Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

The NFL draft experts at ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report have Gonzalez and Johnson both ranked as top 15 players in the 2023 draft class. On the ESPN big board, Gonzalez and Johnson are each rated in the top 12.

So, to get either player, the Steelers will likely have to move up the board.

Most draft experts have called cornerback and offensive tackle the likeliest two position groups Pittsburgh targets with its first pick this year. There are strong prospects at each position other than Gonzalez and Johnson, but they may not be available at No. 17 either.

A move into the top 10 for the Steelers guarantees they get one of the best prospects at one of their greatest positions of need.

“This is a bold move, but it would probably allow the Steelers to get the best or second-best OT or CB on their board,” wrote DeFabo.