Insider Updates Chances of Steelers Acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be as all-in on replacing Ben Roethlisberger with a star passer after all.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, January 16, the Steelers aren’t likely to pursue established veterans Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in the offseason. Both quarterbacks have been rumored as possible targets for the Steelers due to Roethlisberger’s likely retirement.

Rapoport points towards general manager Kevin Colbert’s past of not trading high round draft picks as one major reason the Steelers won’t acquire Rodgers or Wilson.

“Outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert, who is expected to retire following April’s draft, and the rest of the personnel staff have options,” says Rapoport. “And according to those with knowledge of the situation, here is how it will likely break down:

The Steelers’ draft order will depend on the playoff results, but a loss today puts them between No. 19 and 24. In Colbert’s celebrated time as GM, he has only traded away a first-round pick for a player — Minkah Fitzpatrick — one time and that entire package ended up being worth slightly less than a true No. 1. He has traded up in the first round just three times since 2000.

With so much of the offseason league-wide focus on big-time trades for veteran QBs, it would be un-Steelers-like to see Colbert package several first-rounders to attempt to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, as one source explained.”

Steelers Likely to Build Around Young QB in 2022

As much as Steelers fans may not want to hear it, Pittsburgh will likely go into next season with the full intention of drafting and molding a young franchise quarterback.

“The organization has thrived by drafting and developing, and selling the future for a veteran QB is not likely in the playbook,” says Rapoport. “While acknowledging that anything is possible, those who know Colbert well describe it as highly unlikely.”

With that plan being the case, expect the Steelers to bring back both of their backup quarterbacks, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

“The Steelers have QB Mason Rudolph under contract for another year thanks to an extension that gave him nearly $5 million in new money,” says Rapoport. “Dwayne Haskins, the former first-rounder who signed for the minimum in Pittsburgh before the season, will be a restricted free agent.

Both QBs are expected to be able to compete for a starting job in 2022, with Rudolph spending his entire career biding his time and waiting and Haskins emerging as someone who has caught the eye of coach Mike Tomlin.”

University of Pitt’s Kenny Pickett an Option

As far as rookie quarterbacks to target in the draft, the most plausible option is the University of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. There’s already a built-in relationship between both sides considering the Steelers share a facility with the University of Pittsburgh.

It’s also doesn’t hurt that the 23-year-old finished third in Heisman Trophy voting during the 2021 campaign.

Steelers fans may want the big name — especially considering this team obviously has a playoff-ready roster.

But even ignoring Colbert’s lack of inclination in giving up draft picks, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appear to have cooled their differences since a stellar 2021 season that saw them clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks and Wilson’s relationship are less certain, but the Seahawks and Wilson have maintained that they would like to continue their run for at least another season.

The reality is this — the Steelers aren’t likely to acquire a big-name veteran passer.

It might be a controversial decision, but Pittsburgh will head into the 2022 season with the intention of building around a young passer.