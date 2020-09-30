Steelers-Titans Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

On Wednesday the NFL announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled “to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

At this time it appears that the plan is to move the Steelers-Titans contest to either Monday or Tuesday, this as per NFL reporter Albert Breer.

NFL statement on the Titans/Steelers game indicates the plan is to move it to Monday or Tuesday. FWIW, the Titans (vs. Buffalo) and Steelers (vs. Philly) play Sunday 1 p.m. games in Week 5. So that'd be another piece of competitive balance fallout to all this. pic.twitter.com/dSrDMVeXCb — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2020

The announcement came in the wake of news that yet another Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19.

One more #Titans player learned early this morning he tested positive in Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. All of Tuesday’s other tests in Tennessee — and all tests for the #Vikings — came back negative this morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

All this after yesterday’s news that three Titans players had tested positive, along with five other Titans employees. Those players included defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

It’s unclear how this will affect the prospect of fans attending the Steelers-Titans contest, which was expected to be the first Titans game this year in which fans would be allowed to attend, this as per Nashville mayor John Cooper.

Steelers and Titans in Week Five

The postponement could ultimately lead to competitive imbalance issues for next week’s games involving the Steelers and Titans. The Steelers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday October 11 while the Titans are planning to host the Buffalo Bills that same afternoon.

Meanwhile, the league sent what Adam Schefter of ESPN describes as a “strongly-worded memo” to team executives, general managers and head coaches, urging them to be in compliance with game-day protocols, threatening to punish lack of compliance with suspensions and/or loss of draft picks.

NFL sent another strongly-worded memo to team executives, GMs and HCs today, urging all to be in compliance with game-day protocols (wearing masks). “We will address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include…suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2020

