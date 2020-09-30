Steelers-Titans Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Joe Sargent/Getty Images Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos on September 20, 2020.

On Wednesday the NFL announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled “to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

At this time it appears that the plan is to move the Steelers-Titans contest to either Monday or Tuesday, this as per NFL reporter Albert Breer.

The announcement came in the wake of news that yet another Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19.

All this after yesterday’s news that three Titans players had tested positive, along with five other Titans employees. Those players included defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

It’s unclear how this will affect the prospect of fans attending the Steelers-Titans contest, which was expected to be the first Titans game this year in which fans would be allowed to attend, this as per Nashville mayor John Cooper.

Steelers and Titans in Week Five

The postponement could ultimately lead to competitive imbalance issues for next week’s games involving the Steelers and Titans. The Steelers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday October 11 while the Titans are planning to host the Buffalo Bills that same afternoon.

Meanwhile, the league sent what Adam Schefter of ESPN describes as a “strongly-worded memo” to team executives, general managers and head coaches, urging them to be in compliance with game-day protocols, threatening to punish lack of compliance with suspensions and/or loss of draft picks.

