Steelers Schedule Release: 3 Most Important Matchups of 2023

The opponents had been set, but the NFL released its 2023 schedule on May 11. Pittsburgh Steelers fans now know the order in which their games will be played.

Although there is the potential for schedule flexing, fans also know which games will be in primetime.

The Steelers will play nine home contests during the 2023 season, including the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the first time the Steelers begin the season at Acrisure Stadium since 2014.

Mike Tomlin’s team will also be home for Week 2. Two consecutive home games to start a season hasn’t happened for the Steelers since 1997.

Not only do the Steelers (finally) have a Week One home opener but they're at home for the first two games of a season since 1997.

Although it’s important the Steelers get off to a faster start than last year’s 2-6 mark, the team’s most pivotal games will likely come late in the season.

Here are Pittsburgh’s three most important contests for the 2023 season:

Week 8: Jacksonville Jaguars, October 29

The Steelers will not play a non-divisional AFC team who had a winning record last year until nearly Halloween when they welcome the Jaguars to Pittsburgh.

Like the Steelers, the Jaguars finished last season strongly, going 7-2 after November 1. Jacksonville won its last five regular season games and completed an improbable playoff comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville owns a small edge in the overall series with the Steelers, 14-13, and are 7-6 all-time at Pittsburgh. But lately, the Jaguars have dominated at Acrisure Stadium.

The Jaguars have won five of their last six matchups in Pittsburgh, including two playoff games. Since 1999, the Steelers are 2-7 at home against the Jaguars.

The Steelers will be looking to avoid another disappointing home loss versus the Jaguars in a contest that could have significant playoff seeding implications.

The game will also be the first of two in five days against former AFC Central rivals for the Steelers. Pittsburgh will host the Tennessee Titans on November 2.

The Steelers will play on Thursday night again against the New England Patriots on December 7.

The fact that two of the Steelers' four prime-time games comes on Thursday Night Football really sucks. Two short weeks with both coming at or after the midseason point (Weeks 9 & 14) is tough.

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals, December 23

The list of important 2023 matchups for the Steelers could be made up entirely of division games. It should be a very competitive division with potentially all four AFC North teams vying for a playoff spot.

The Steelers will face the back-to-back AFC North champion Bengals twice in the final seven weeks of 2023. In their first matchup on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Steelers will play in Ohio for the second straight weekend (Cleveland on November 19).

Tomlin’s team upset the Bengals in overtime of Week 1 last year, but the series has flipped in Cincinnati’s favor recently. The Bengals have won four of the past five matchups against Pittsburgh after the Steelers had won 11 straight in the rivalry.

Either Steelers-Bengals matchup could have been on this list. But the second matchup will likely have a bigger impact on the AFC standings because there will be fewer games to overcome a defeat.

The second Steelers-Bengals showdown is also a nationally televised game on Christmas weekend. The first matchup will be at 1 pm ET.

Week 18: @Baltimore Ravens, TBA

For the second time in the last three years, the Steelers will end the season in Baltimore.

During 2021, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a dramatic overtime victory against the Ravens in his final regular season game. The season finale win sent the Steelers to the playoffs and the Ravens to the golf course.

This year’s Week 18 matchup could have similar implications. There is no date or time scheduled yet for the game, but in all likelihood, it will be one of the league’s top games of the final week.

In the unlikely event the Steelers or Ravens have been eliminated before Week 18, this game will likely still have intrigue. Even without a playoff spot on the line, either of these teams would love to play spoiler to their most hated rival.

Pittsburgh’s schedule is front-loaded with home games. That should help the team get off to a stronger start, but they will pay for that schedule in December.

Three of the Steelers’ final four games are on the road, including the last two matchups of the year. Before visiting Baltimore, the Steelers will make a cross-country trip to Seattle.