Steelers Could Be ‘One Final Stop’ for Former MVP QB

The top of the quarterback depth chart is set for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will enter the 2023 season with Kenny Pickett ready to begin his first full NFL season as a starter and Mitch Trubisky as his backup.

But if the Steelers want another more experienced quarterback than undrafted free agent Tanner Morgan, who currently sits at No. 3 on the team’s quarterback depth chart, than Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora proposed general manager Omar Khan consider signing former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

“Pittsburgh could feasibly be one final stop for him and on baseline levels, it makes sense,” wrote Kozora.

The 34-year-old quarterback is available in free agency because the Indianapolis Colts released him on May 5.

Foles played one season for the Colts in 2022. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 224 yards with 4 interceptions in three games.

How Nick Foles Could Fit With the Steelers

Kozora isn’t urging the Steelers to make any changes with the top of their quarterback depth chart. Pickett will obviously be the team’s starter and Trubisky, who is signed one more season, will be his backup.

But Kozora sees Foles as an option to simply add to Pittsburgh’s roster. He could be the team’s No. 3 quarterback as experienced Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs have been in recent years.

“Foles has been through the highs and lows of an NFL career. Starter. Backup. Coming off the bench to win a Super Bowl. Staying on the bench and watching a season pass by,” Kozora wrote. “Last year, he started two games for the floundering Colts and no doubt, the results were ugly. Zero touchdowns, four interceptions, and the picks were bad.

“But Foles wouldn’t be brought in to start or be one snap away from starting. He’d be the No. 3, almost a coach, to round out Pittsburgh’s room.”

In addition to the Colts, Foles has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the then St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears during his 11-year career. By far, most of his success came with the Eagles.

Foles captured 21 of his 29 regular season victories as a quarterback in an Eagles uniform. In 2017, he became the starter late during the season and led the team to a Super Bowl title.

Against the New England Patriots, he completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns with 1 interception. The performance won Foles Super Bowl MVP.

Argument for Experience Over Youth at No. 3 QB

Foles is far from the MVP-performing quarterback he was in 2018. Over the past four years, he owns a 3-11 record as a starter.

Last season, he looked dreadful with zero touchdowns and 4 picks in 42 pass attempts.

But Kozora argued that as far as No. 3 quarterbacks go, Foles would be one of the better options.

“If Pittsburgh, if any team, is down to their third-string quarterback, it’s a problem. That’s just a fact,” Kozora wrote. “If the Steelers had to turn to somebody, it might as well be a veteran like Foles who can digest an offense and hopefully manage the game under a run-heavy approach.”

Foles is also more useful to a healthy Pickett than a young third-string quarterback such as Morgan. Unlike Morgan, Foles could act as another resource for the first-year full-time starter.

At first, the Steelers adding Foles sounds like a long shot. But as Kozora argued, it may not be as crazy as it sounds.