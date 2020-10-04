Steelers Offensive Tackle Arrested, Charged: Report

According to Lauren Lee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, police have arrested and charged Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones, 26, with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

The arrest and charges come in the wake of “an ongoing domestic violence altercation” between Jones and his girlfriend, an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of October 3.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jones was detained after the woman in question told police there was a physical altercation between them, with Mr. Jones reportedly telling police “he picked her up by ‘grabbing her by the back and legs and placed her outside,’” according to the criminal complaint.

Meanwhile, “the woman told police Mr. Jones had strangled her, hit her in the face, smashed his Xbox console over her face, picked her up and ‘threw her outside,’” this also according to the complaint.

Lee also relates how “police at the scene detailed that the woman had sustained abrasions to the right side of her face near her temple, bruising with the onset of swelling on her right forearm and a small abrasion on her upper left chest region.”

Medics transported her to UPMC Presbyterian hospital, while police took Jones to the Allegheny County Jail.

Jones is a member of the Steelers’ practice squad. He was signed by Pittsburgh in April and cut by the Steelers in September when the team formed its 53-man roster. Shortly afterwards he was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad, where he has remained ever since.

According to Lee, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert provided a written statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after being reached for comment, saying, “We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones. We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time.”

Jarron Jones’ Father Narrowly Survived COVID-19

During the offseason, Jones’ father, Matthew, spent 47 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, spending several weeks in intensive care.

Jones has a younger brother, Jamir Jones, who plays outside linebacker and signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jamir Jones was waived by the Texans in late July.

Jarron Jones’ NFL Career

Jarron Jones originally came into the NFL by signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.

In the spring of 2020, he played for the New York Guardians of the XFL. Jones was with the Buffalo Bills in the summer of 2019, but was released prior to the 2019 regular season.

Jones played his college football at Notre Dame, where he was a defensive tackle. As a member of the Fighting Irish he authored 59 career tackles, with 19.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He made the switch to offensive tackle after he arrived in the NFL.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Sign Former Steelers WR/KR to Practice Squad