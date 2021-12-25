Offseason Scenario Sees Steelers Sign Ex-Top Draft Pick at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to an unlikely player to be their next starting quarterback.

As Pittsburgh braces for life after Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers will likely have to find a new quarterback for the 2022 season. Pittsburgh will have a number of options to choose from when it comes to the NFL draft, trading for a veteran quarterback, or simply signing one to be a “bridge” replacement.

Two of the top quarterbacks potentially on the market will be the Green Bay Packers‘ Aaron Rodgers and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. However, there’s a chance that both players do stay put. Rodgers is currently leading the Packers to a league-best record of 11-3, while Wilson holds a no-trade clause.

Steelers Could Target Veteran QB as Bridge Option

In that scenario, the Steelers could sign a veteran quarterback to fill Roethlisberger’s shoes. According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, Pittsburgh could sign Marcus Mariota, who has played the last two years as a backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“With the top quarterbacks staying put, there aren’t many veterans left in the market for Pittsburgh to chase,” said Barnwell. “Needing a replacement for the retiring Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin’s team could draft a quarterback at No. 16 while using free agency to add a viable starter in Mariota, who has spent the past two years as the backup in Las Vegas.”

“His inability to avoid sacks was his biggest flaw in Tennessee, but he’s an effective enough passer to keep the Steelers in games long enough for their defense to pull things out,” Barnwell concludes.

Mariota Could Keep Steelers Afloat as Playoff Team

The former No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota started during the first five seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. However, he was replaced as the starter by Ryan Tannehill after starting half of the season.

Mariota has 61 starts to his resume to go along with 77 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, a 62.8% completion rate and an 89.6 quarterback rating. The numbers aren’t bad — they’re just not spectacular.

The 28-year-old quarterback notched a 29-32 record in Tennessee, had three winning seasons as a starting QB and also led the Titans to a playoff win during the 2017 season. However, he’s seen very little playing time as Derek Carr’s backup in Las Vegas, throwing just 28 passes last season and not throwing a single one this year.

Again, Mariota isn’t a spectacular option. However, he’s a serviceable starter. According to Pro Football Focus, Mariota ranked 16th in the league in passing grade (72.8) and 14th in offensive grade (76.5) among starting quarterbacks during the 2017 season.

Considering his ability to both pass and run the football, he could extend plays behind a Steelers offensive line not exactly known for it’s superb pass blocking (their 68.2 pass blocking grade ranks 13th in the league).

The Steelers could still contend during the 2022 season while grooming their future starting quarterback. With a likely mid-round pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers could reasonably walk away with hometown product Kenny Pickett of the University of Pittsburgh.

The idea of Mariota starting for Pittsburgh obviously won’t excite Steelers fans, but it could be the best-case scenario if the franchise can’t acquire the big names (Rodgers and Wilson) during the offseason.