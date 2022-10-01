Potential Trade Sends Steelers a $57 Million Former Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the perfect landing spot for a former Pro Bowler.

As noted by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is one of several star players who is an ideal trade candidate before the deadline on Nov. 1.

Jones — who is currently on injured reserve and has yet to play a game in 2022 due to offseason shoulder surgery — could find a fit in the Steelers. Ballentine argues that Pittsburgh’s lackluster run defense is the main reason why they should pursue the former Pro Bowl linebacker.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers should also take a long look at Jones—at least if they hope to remain in the playoff mix as well,” says Ballentine. “The Steelers were gashed on the ground (171 yards) by Cleveland in Week 3 and rank 28th in rushing yards allowed this season (142.7 per game). Head coach Mike Tomlin’s 15-year streak of avoiding losing seasons will be in serious jeopardy if Pittsburgh can’t start to stop the run.”

Steelers’ Run Defense is One of Team’s Weak Areas

Ballentine isn’t exaggerating. After producing a stellar 79.1 defensive grade during their Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers’ defensive unit has dropped off big time following the loss of T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh produced a 63.8 defensive grade in Week 2 and a 48.7 grade versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Through the first three games of the season, the Steelers have produced a 60.8 run defensive grade, ranking 16th in the league.

Jones was a popular name thrown around in trade rumors entering the season. In fact, the rebuilding Falcons shopped the 27-year-old during the offseason, but they were unable to find a trade partner.

Via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic:

“The Falcons have failed in attempts to this point to trade LB Deion Jones but have decided not to cut him, a source said, believing he won’t be a distraction to team and salary cap savings are minimal,” reported Schultz on Aug. 1. “The team continues to monitor Jones’ attitude and rehab from shoulder surgery.”

Jones’ Restructured Deal Makes Him Appealing Trade Target

Jones had previously signed a four-year, $57 million contract with the Falcons prior to the start of the 2019 season. However, Atlanta restructured the veteran linebacker’s contract to where he has just a $1.1 million base salary for the 2022 season, as Ballentine notes.

“The restructured deal means that Jones now has an easily tradable $1.1 million base salary in 2022,” says Ballentine. “The question is whether Atlanta would move him now that it has found a win and perhaps a chance to make some noise in the NFC South. A lot will hinge on how the team fares over the next couple of weeks.”

It’s clear that if the Steelers have any hopes of contending for the playoffs this season, they’ll have to ride their defensive unit. The offense — led by journeyman quarterback Mitch Trubisky — is stagnant and currently ranks 19th in points per game.

Shoring up the defensive unit by adding a proven linebacker in Jones — he’s racked up at least 100 tackles in each of his full seasons since 2016 — gives the defense a chance to be one of the better defensive units in the league.