Trade Deadline Proposal Sees Steelers Dealing Away WR Depth

As the NFL trade deadline nears, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be sellers when it comes to one of their former top draft picks.

The deadline for a trade will be on Tuesday, November 2 at 4 pm EST. And while the Steelers’ record at 4-3 would indicate they would be buyers at the trade deadline, some signs might indicate they’ll go in a different direction.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling, Steelers wideout James Washington is a former top draft pick that NFL teams should target.

Washington — a former second-round draft pick — had asked for a trade out of Pittsburgh prior to the start of the regular season.

“While JuJu suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5, early returns don’t suggest Washington will play a bigger role,” says Rolling. “In a Week 6 win over Seattle, he had just one target while six others had two or more on a day the offense attempted 40 passes.”

“Despite the lack of work, Washington has averaged a healthy 14.5 yards per catch for his career and is cheap on the final year of his rookie deal,” Rolling says. “Contenders that could use a field stretcher like Indianapolis or any range of rebuilders—Houston comes to mind—should pick up the phone. ”

Washington Could Be Fit on Number of Teams

Rolling leaves the door for Washington to possibly land on a contender or a rebuilding squad. At 3-5, a fringe playoff contender like the Indianapolis Colts could use a deep threat like Washington — especially with veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton limited to just two games this season due to nagging injuries.

On the other hand, a clear rebuilding squad such as the 1-7 Houston Texans could maybe build around the talent of the young 25-year-old receiver.

The fourth-year receiver has shown some potential — even if it was for one year. During his lone season as a starter — Washington started 10 games during the 2019 season — the former Fred Biletnikoff winner caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns on 16.7 yards per reception.

That number led all Steelers receivers with at least six receptions by over three yards per attempt (Juju Smith-Schuster was No. 2 with 13.1 yards per catch).

Washington Not a Fit on Steelers

Washington is a deep-threat receiver — an asset that the Steelers do not utilize due to the declining arm strength of the 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers’ offense is predicated upon quick and short passes — in part, because Roethlisberger just can’t throw the deep ball with the same precision as he used to.

Roethlisberger is averaging 6.6 yards per attempt this season. That average is tied for 25th in the league, ahead of only Jared Goff, Davis Mills, Zack Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

With the exception of Goff, neither of those quarterbacks have started a full season in the NFL.

The deep-threat receiver has just 11 catches on 15 targets for 112 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Washington is in the last year of his rookie contract. Considering the Steelers have little plans to use him in an offense that can’t take advantage of his greatest strength, he could be acquired for a late-round draft pick.

With little chance of a prosperous future in Pittsburgh, the Steelers would be wise to move on from their former second-round draft pick.