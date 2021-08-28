Steelers QB, LB Injured in Blowout Loss to Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 34-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday night. With the defeat, Pittsburgh finished its 2021 preseason schedule 3-1, while the Panthers won for the first time this summer (1-2).

“Just really disappointed in our performance tonight,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the outset of his press conference after the game. “I was excited about the opportunity for the guys, especially given that Carolina was playing a lot of their regulars. I thought it would be a great platform for them to display varsity skills and just—succinctly—we didn’t.”

That includes Steelers starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was 9 of 16 for 108 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But much of his production came during the fourth quarter, after he reentered the game following an injury to fourth-string quarterback Josh Dobbs. At the time Haskins was pulled he had a QB rating of 7.0.

By completing one more pass for five yards, Haskins' passer rating is now up to a whopping 7.0 from a 2.8 rating in the first half. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 28, 2021

“I didn’t think it was enough varsity work from him,” said Tomlin about Haskins after the contest. “It wasn’t the type of performance he wanted or we wanted, but such is life.”

QB Josh Dobbs, ILB Marcus Allen Both Injured

As for the injuries suffered during the game, Tomlin noted two in particular.

“Marcus Allen had a hamstring; I don’t know the extent of it,” he said. “Joshua Dobbs had a turf toe—maybe—that (is) being evaluated. I don’t know the extent of that (either).”

The injury to Dobbs could be especially impactful, as it figures to make him less trade-worthy, if he has any value at all.

Assuming the Steelers want to keep Haskins on the active roster, it would make sense for general manager Kevin Colbert to try to get a seventh-round pick for Dobbs, rather than potentially losing him for nothing after he is released. Keep in mind that Colbert traded Dobbs to Jacksonville for a fifth-round pick in Sept. 2019, only to reacquire him after the Jaguars released him a year later.

Meanwhile, Tomlin also noted that several players didn’t make the journey to Charlotte.

“There were several Steelers that we left home to give them medical treatment opportunities. Anthony McFarland and guys like Zach Banner did not make the trip,” he advised, referring to the second-year running back and his projected starting right tackle.

As to why linebacker Christian Kuntz handled all the long-snapping duties when he appeared to be locked in a 50/50 battle with incumbent Kameron Canaday, Tomlin explained that Canaday “was sick pre-game,” so they decided to hold him out.

As for the competition to become Pittsburgh’s punter/holder, Tomlin indicated that he liked what he saw from both Jordan Berry and rookie seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III, who he said “have both been varsity.”

In terms of the punting, Berry had four punts for an average of 43.8 yards per kick, with a long of 55 yards. Harvin also punted four times, posting an average of 42.3 yards per kick with a long of 48 yards.

Also worth noting is that Boswell made a 52-yard field goal while Berry was the holder:

Chris Boswell hits on a 52-yard FG and Jordan Berry is the holder, FWIW. Christian Kuntz was the long snapper over Canaday. Folks, not only do we have a punter battle, but there's a long snapper one, too. We are truly blessed. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 28, 2021

He missed an extra-point attempt while Harvin was holding for him.

Boswell missed the extra point, Pressley Harvin was the holder. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 28, 2021

Roster Cuts Are Due on Tuesday Afternoon

“Now we begin the decision-making time,” said Tomlin after the game, referring to the process of paring the roster from 80 to 53 players, which has to take place by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday Aug. 31.

The Steelers already made a first round of cuts on Aug. 17, and another round on Aug. 24.





Play



Postgame Press Conference (Preseason Week 3 at Panthers): Coach Mike Tomlin | Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media following the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL Like our content? Want more? Be sure to subscribe to the Pittsburgh Steelers YT Channel: goo.gl/nAd4J2 Are you craving even more Steelers content? Head over our official home on the web: steelers.com/ or if you want… 2021-08-28T02:58:23Z



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Waive 2020 Draft Pick Antoine Brooks, 4 Others