Ravens Defender Pleads No Contest in Property Destruction Case

On Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor destruction of property at Arlington General Court in Arlington, Va., this according to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. Meanwhile, six other charges—including a felony destruction of property charge—were dropped.

Washington was arrested on March 14 in Virginia and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000, one count of felony destruction of property with a value of more than $1,000, and one count of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.

According to ARLnow.com, the incident took place at the Dolley Madison Towers apartment complex in Arlington, where the second-year lineman “allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object.” He was also accused of damaging an apartment door and window.

“Mr. Washington had been drinking,” admitted his lawyer, John A. Boneta, during a hearing on Tuesday. “He was in the parking lot, and he damaged several vehicles.

“Mr. Washington has no criminal record and by all accounts is an all-around nice guy,” Boneta told the Baltimore Sun. “So this was an aberration. This was on private property. Nobody was hurt. So he took it very seriously and was very proactive in doing the things. The prosecution saw that. The citizens involved in the case are all happy.”

Yet Washington isn’t out of the woods in terms of escaping punishment for his actions. According to Lee, the judge in the case, Daniel T. Lopez,” set aside a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $25,000 until June 28, 2022.” However, that is conditional upon Washington completing 100 hours of community service and providing a restitution plan. He is also barred from contacting the victims and from returning to the apartment complex in question.

Washington, 24, is a 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, is entering his second year with the Ravens. He appeared in eight games last season and was in on two tackles.

Browns Staffer Pleads No Contest to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence

Meanwhile, a key member of the Cleveland Browns front office was also in court on Tuesday, this according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who reports that Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson pleaded no contest to a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. The incident in question occurred on May 27, when Brownson was stopped for driving 20 mph over the speed limit in Brunswick, Ohio. According to court records, her blood-alcohol content was .2150, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit in the state (.08).

Brownson paid $780 in court costs and fines and accrued six points on her now suspended driver’s license,” notes Cabot. She also had two other charges dismissed: one for speeding and one for having a blood-alcohol level above .17, which is just over twice the legal limit in Ohio.

Brownson, 31, is in her second season as a Browns assistant coach and serves as head coach Kevin Stefanski’s right-hand person.

The Browns Have Suspended Brownson

On Wednesday Stefanski announced that Brownson has been suspended but did not reveal the length of the suspension. He also revealed that Brownson will not lose her job but could face additional punishment by the league.

