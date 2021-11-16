Ravens Release Ex-Steelers Pro Bowl Running Back: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Le’Veon Bell.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens have released the 29-year-old running back. Bell appeared in five games and ran for 83 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

“The Ravens have released Le’Veon Bell, per source,” says Fowler. “Bell alluded to this on his social media. Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.”

Bell acknowledged his release over social media on Tuesday, November 16.

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” said Bell. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven.”

The veteran running back had signed with the Ravens following a flurry of injuries to their running back core. Prior to the start of the season, starting running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were ruled out for the year due to torn ACL injuries.

As a result, Baltimore signed a number of veteran running backs to fill their place, including Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray.

However, it appears Bell is the odd man out. Freeman has started the last three games while Murray could return from injury in Week 11.

Bell peaked early on in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former second-round draft choice immediately became an impact player during his rookie season in 2013, rushing for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.

Eventually, he emerged as an even more dominant runner, rushing for at least 1,200 yards in three of the next four seasons, while being named to the Pro Bowl in every one of those seasons.

Bell has also had stints with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

T.J. Watt Considered Week-to-Week

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has very little structural damage to his hip and knee. However, he’s still considered week-to-week.

“He is going to have an MRI today on all of his injuries, but from what I understand, he is considered week-to-week,” said Rapoport. “That means he is expected to miss some time. We’ll see if he has to miss multiple weeks or whether or not the Steelers put him on injured reserve to return. Doesn’t seem like it’s season ending, but week-to-week for T.J.”

Watt suffered the injury when he sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Lions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands on COVID-19 List

It looks like safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the latest Steelers player to join the COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19. If vaccinated, Fitzpatrick would be permitted to re-join the Steelers if he has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

If he is not vaccinated, he’ll be isolated for a period of 10 days, which means he could miss the Steelers’ Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.