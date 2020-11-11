Steelers Re-Sign Running Back

Tuesday’s news that the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four players (including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger) on the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list could ultimately lead to a handful of related roster moves. But so far the only adjustment the team has made is to re-sign running back Trey Edmunds, who replaces tight end Vance McDonald on the active roster. (McDonald was placed on the COVID-19 Reserve list on Monday after a coronavirus test came back positive following Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.)

As for Edmunds, he’s back with the Steelers after being unemployed for three days. On Saturday the Steelers released him–along with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski—to make room on the roster for recently-acquired linebacker Avery Williamson and linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Edmunds started the 2020 season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for the games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, both times when fullback Derek Watt was unavailable to play because of his hamstring injury. Edmunds was then promoted to the active roster on October 31st before getting released on November 7th.

Edmunds also started the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the Steelers practice squad, getting added to the active roster mid-season in both years.

Over the course of his 18-game Steelers career he has 22 carries for 92 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and six receptions for 48 yards. His best game came in 2019 against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards—a game in which both James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. did not play due to injuries.

Edmunds started his NFL career in 2017, signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Maryland. Over the course of his NFL career he has 31 carries for 140 yards with 13 tackles on special teams.

Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer to the Practice Squad Injured List

In other news from Tuesday, former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer was placed on the practice squad injured list by the Cleveland Browns.

In July—while he was still a member of the Steelers—Switzer boasted that he was on his way to becoming one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. Or more specifically, the next Julian Edelman or Wes Welker.

But his career has gone in reverse since he made that statement. In early September Pittsburgh released him when cutting down to its 53-man roster. It wasn’t until two-and-half weeks later that he got a tryout with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him to their practice squad on October 1, where he remained until Tuesday.

Coming into this season, the fourth-year pro out of North Carolina had 50 NFL catches, two more than Julian Edelman had in his first three seasons. Yet he remains stuck on 50 receptions.

Switzer could conceivably get a chance to play against his old teammates when the Steelers visit Cleveland for the 2020 regular season finale on January 3, 2021.

