Steelers Release Ex-Jaguars, Chargers Kicker

On Monday night Pittsburgh Steelers placekicker Chris Boswell was back in action, kicking three fourth-quarter field goals—including the 40-yard game winner with 0:26 left—in a 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears. Having seen that Boswell is fully recovered from the concussion he suffered on October 31 during a failed fake field goal attempt vs. the Browns, the team felt comfortable enough to release former Jacksonville Jaguars/San Diego Chargers kicker Josh Lambo from its practice squad on Tuesday.

We have released K Josh Lambo from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2021

The Steelers signed Lambo—a seven-year veteran who has converted 87.1% of his field goal attempts over the course of his career—on November 2. He was available because he got off to a dreadful start this season for the Jaguars, missing his first three field goal attempts and two of his first seven extra-point attempts. That prompted the Jags to ink ex-Steelers kicker Matthew Wright, who ultimately beat out Lambo and went on to play a pivotal role in Jacksonville ending its recent 20-game losing streak.

Lambo played the first two seasons of his career with the Chargers (2015-16) before spending four-plus years with the Jaguars between 2017-21.

Chris Boswell Absorbed a ‘Pretty Good Shot’ for the Second Week in a Row

Meanwhile, Chris Boswell took another hit this week from an opposing defender, as he recovered a fumble by Bears kickoff returner Jakeem Grant with a little less than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

I “took a pretty good shot and got folded in half, but I just saw the ball, grabbed it and next thing you know I’m at the bottom of a pile,” Boswell said after Monday night’s game, providing a minor scare to Steelers Nation.

The Steelers don’t want to lose Boswell for any length of time, as he has been as good as ever this season, having established a nice rapport with new long-snapper Christian Kuntz and new holder Pressley Harvin III. According to Pro Football Reference (PFR), he has converted 15 of 16 field goal attempts this season (93.8%) and 14 of 15 extra-point attempts (93.3%), including all five of his field goal attempts from 50+ yards.

Former Steelers Draft Pick Works Out for Arizona

On Tuesday former Steelers sixth-round pick Colin Holba was one of three long snappers who worked out for the Arizona Cardinals, this according to the NFL’s list of workouts and visits.

Holba, 27 was selected by the Steelers in 2017 out of Louisville but never played for Pittsburgh. Per PFR he has since appeared in a total of 19 NFL games with three different teams.

Also on Tuesday, former undrafted free agent cornerback Shakur Brown (Michigan State) worked out for the Atlanta Falcons. Brown signed with Pittsburgh following the 2021 NFL Draft but didn’t show much during training camp or the preseason and was released by the Steelers during an early round of cuts. In September he had a visit with the Chiefs and signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. He has also spent time on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

