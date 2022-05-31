Steelers Release Recent Tryout Signee as OTAs Resume

On May 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of former Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Trevon Mason, with the move coming little more than two weeks after he was signed following a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.

We have released DT Trevon Mason. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 31, 2022

Mason was one of four tryout players that the team signed on May 16, with the others being former Assumption University cornerback Carlins Platel, East Carolina wide receiver/kick returner Tyler Snead and Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba.

“I Came, They Saw, I’m Signed!” Mason tweeted, shortly in advance of that official announcement. Yet after seeing a little more, the Steelers apparently decided the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder didn’t fit into their plans.

To be sure, Mason plays a position where Pittsburgh has more than its share of talent, especially if you assume that he projects as a defensive end in the pros. The Steelers selected Demarvin Leal (Texas A&M) in the third round of the 2022 draft, adding him to a group that includes: All-Pro Cam Heyward (recently named the best player ever drafted No. 31 overall); as well as Chris Wormley, Henry Mondeaux and 2021 fifth-round pick Isaiahh Loudermilk; plus former starter Stephon Tuitt, who may or may not return in 2022, after not having played last season in the wake of the tragic, accidental death of his younger brother.

Never mind the presence of defensive tackles Tyson Alualu and Montravious Adams, with the former trying to come back from a broken ankle that forced him to miss almost all of the 2021 season.

Isaiahh Loudermilk Wants to be a Player the Coaches Can ‘Trust’

One player who could play a much bigger role in 2022 is the aforementioned Loudermilk, who played in 15 games (with two starts) last year and recorded 23 total tackles, with three passes defensed and a sack, as per Pro Football Reference.

On Tuesday the soft-spoken Loudermilk said he just wants to “help wherever I can,” before adding: “Of course, I want to improve my game — run pass, all that — but I just want to be a guy they can put in there and trust fully to get the job done and make plays.”

That said, he expects even bigger things this season for the fellow members of his 2021 draft class.

“There were a lot of opportunities for us (last year) and a lot of dudes stepped up to the plate,” he said, making reference to Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth and Dan Moore Jr., among others. “And I think a lot of guys will make a big jump this year.”

.@iloudermilk111 talks about making improvements to his game in his second year, what he worked on in the offseason and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/goQLWd7Hz6 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 31, 2022

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson Shows Up to OTAs

Meanwhile, fourth-year Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson quieted rumors that he’s unhappy with his contract situation by showing up to Pittsburgh’s voluntary practice session on Tuesday.

The Steelers made it a point to place him first among the players shown walking out to the practice field, followed by defensive captain Cam Heyward, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, among others.

Week 2️⃣ of OTAs 😤 pic.twitter.com/JzW94iZNe7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 31, 2022

Johnson has already made an impression on the team’s rookies on offense.

“You can see right off the bat how special of a player he is,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said following Tuesday’s on-field work.

“You can tell that he’s a vet, a guy that obviously did it before,” added rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin. “Just seeing the way he worked and how he came in, got prepared and everything is something that I can definitely look up to.”

Play

Video Video related to steelers release recent tryout signee as otas resume 2022-05-31T17:13:42-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Advised to Make Bold Move at QB, Address 2 Issues on Defense

• Ex-Steelers LB Has Great Description for Najee Harris’ New-Look Physique

• 2018 NFL Re-Draft Sees Steelers Grab Franchise Tag-Worthy Safety

• Ramon Foster Has Explanation for ‘Bad Blood’ Between Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

