Steelers Request Interview with Saints Coach: Report

Three days after the retirement of Keith Butler, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ search for his replacement is ramping up.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 24 that the team has put in a request to interview Saints secondary coach Kris Richard.

Richard had a short-lived playing career in the NFL before he took up coaching. He went from a brief stint in the college ranks at USC to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. He joined the Seahawks as secondary coach before being promoted to replace Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator. In 2015, Seattle had the league’s top-ranked defense, but the team saw those rankings drop with each season.

Richard spent two seasons with the Cowboys before he landed in New Orleans.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Hey, if it doesn’t work out for Richard in the coordinator role, I hear there’s a secondary coach position about to open up. Despite the appearance of interest in an outside hire, Teryl Austin, the Steelers defensive backs coach, has been the favorite from the beginning.

Outside Candidate Tease

Remember in 2021 when the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner? The team got Steelers Nation all excited, all full of hope, only to be let down by the internal hire of Matt Canada (and further let down by his abysmal offense).

Pittsburgh conducted interviews with both Pep Hamilton and, yes, ex-Browns head coach Hue Jackson. But they were mere formalities. When there’s a vacancy in either the general manager, coach or coordinator roles, NFL teams are required to interview (at least) two external minority candidates.

This requirement is due to the Rooney Rule, first established in 2003 and named after the late Dan Rooney, chairman of the league’s diversity committee and son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art “The Chief” Rooney.

As badly as the Steelers need to shake things up on their coaching staff — and the timing is perfect with a changing of the quarterback guard — the chances of an extreme change are slim to none.

The last time the Steelers hired from outside the organization was offensive coordinator Todd Haley in 2012. Before Haley, you’d have to go back more than a decade to Kevin Gilbride. Like it or not, that’s just how they operate in Pittsburgh. They don’t deviate from their plan.

Is Omar Khan Sticking Around?

Almost as quickly as the Chicago Bears interviewed Steelers salary cap guy Omar Khan, he fell out of the running to be their next general manager.

On Monday, January 24, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bears were expected to interview Steelers longtime vice president of football operations and business administration (fancy title for salary cap guy) for their vacant general manager position.

That evening, Khan’s name doesn’t appear on the shortlist. According to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Ryan Poles (Chiefs), Monti Ossenfort (Titans), and Eliot Wolf (Patriots) are expected for second interviews. Morocco Brown (Colts) could also return.

The #Bears are interested in speaking again with at least 3 GM candidates. Per me and @MikeGarafolo, Ryan Poles of the #Chiefs, Monti Ossenfort of the #Titans, and Eliot Wolf of the #Patriots are expected for second interviews. Morocco Brown of the #Colts could return, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The Steelers front office executive has interviewed for a handful of general manager vacancies over the years and has never come out on top. Bad news for Khan, good news for the Steelers. He’s adept at negotiating contracts has even been called their salary cap “guru,” but according to a source close to the Heavy, he doesn’t have the knack for evaluating talent.

This could be why Khan hasn’t been named general manager. He can structure salary ’til the cows come home, but he’s never been in a talent-evaluation role. Most NFL GMs come from college or pro scouting ranks.

It could also be that Khan is a potential contender for the Steelers own impending vacancy — that of general manager Kevin Colbert. It’s been reported that he’s stepping down after the 2022 NFL draft. My thought is, though: Why would Khan even entertain external gigs if he had a legit chance to remain in the comfy confines of Pittsburgh?

Ed Bouchette, a Steelers insider for four decades, does not have Khan named among his list of candidates for their upcoming GM vacancy.

Some coordinators don’t make good head coaches. Maybe Omar Khan wouldn’t make a good general manager. It would only be Pittsburgh’s gain because word on the street is he’s a fine money man.