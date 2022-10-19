Steelers Rookie Offers Encouraging Injury Update After Surgery

It was something of a surprise when the Pittsburgh Steelers placed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve on Oct. 15, as he first appeared on the team’s injury report one day earlier. Since then, Steelers Nation has learned that the team’s 2022 third-round pick (No. 84 overall out of Texas A&M), has had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, this according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.

The good news is that Leal, 22, is expected to return to the lineup later this season. The rookie seemed to indicate as much in an Instagram post on Oct. 18, which communicated the message “Not finished.” On Wednesday, Saunders confirmed as much, before adding: “Leal initially felt a problem with his knee in the Steelers’ Week 5 loss at Buffalo and then aggravated it at practice last week, leading to the decision to have surgery.”

By virtue of being placed on injured reserve, Leal — who is 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds — will miss a minimum of four weeks, though recovery for a torn meniscus is typically four to eight weeks.

Isaiahh ‘Big Tree’ Loudermilk Replaces Leal in the Lineup

Leal’s injury is a good break for second-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, who had the opportunity to make his 2022 debut (against the Buccaneers) while Leal was sidelined.

That said, Loudermilk doesn’t offer Leal’s position flexibility; in fact the Steelers have been utilizing Leal at a variety of positions, including the spot vacated by outside linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Most notably, during the first five games of his NFL career, Leal played a total of 111 snaps, recording nine tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss and three passes defensed, as per Pro Football Reference.

But while Loudermilk doesn’t possess Leal’s upside potential, the 6-foot-7 Kansas native – who earned the nickname “Big Tree” at the University of Wisconsin – certainly flashed ability as a rookie. After the Steelers traded up to select him in the fifth-round in 2021, he appeared in 15 games and recorded 23 tackles (16 solo), with one sack and three passes defensed.

Steelers Injury Report No. 1 – Dolphins Week

Meanwhile, the first injury report of Dolphins week appears to be mostly positive from a Pittsburgh perspective, as only two of the 12 players appearing on the report did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, namely kick returner/wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

Seven players were listed as limited participants, headlined by free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and starting cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton, both of whom are working their way back from hamstring injuries.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Pat Freiermuth were full participants on Wednesday, with all three players attempting to return from concussions suffered in recent weeks.

Four players who were injured during the upset win over the Buccaneers were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, including linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), right guard James Daniels (ankle) and defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle). Center Mason Cole has been battling a foot/ankle injury for the past several weeks.