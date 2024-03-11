QB Russell Wilson Posts Tribute to Steelers Nation After 1-Year Agreement [WATCH]

Quarterback Russell Wilson is coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He notified his followers of that fact moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) with his own tweet.

In his first social media interaction after agreeing to a 1-year deal with the Steelers, Wilson paid homage to Steelers nation, posting a video of Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels.

Playing in the background of the video was the team’s anthem, Renegade by Styx.

“Year 13. Grateful,” Wilson wrote as a caption to the video.

Schefter reported Wilson “plans to sign” with the Steelers on a “team-friendly, one-year deal.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that Wilson will sign for the league minimum while Wilson’s former team, the Denver Broncos, pays him $38 million.

Wilson will be able to sign his contract with the Steelers when the new NFL year begins on March 13.

QB Russell Wilson Signing With Steelers

Wilson has agreed to a deal in principle with the Steelers roughly two days after meeting with the team.

ESPN’s Matt Miller raved about the agreement from both side’s perspectives. For the Steelers, Miller graded signing Wilson an A.

“Getting Wilson for $1.2 million is a steal. Even if he’s not the quarterback he was during his prime in Seattle, consider that the Steelers won 10 games and made the playoffs last season with the NFL’s sixth-lowest passing yardage (3,163) and second-fewest passing touchdowns (tied at 13),” Miller wrote. “If Wilson can do better than a 13-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio — which is what the Steelers had in 2023 — you have to feel good about Pittsburgh’s chances.

“This is a chance at redemption for Wilson, a player who looked like a first ballot Hall of Famer two seasons ago. And it’s a chance for Pittsburgh to have above-par quarterback play once again. This is a win-win for both Wilson and the Steelers.”

Wilson has made the Pro Bowl nine times in his NFL career. During 15 starts last season, he had more touchdown passes than the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

“Russell Wilson passing TDs in 2023: 26,” wrote The Score’s Daniel Valente on X.

“Steelers’ total passing TDs since Roethlisberger retired: 25

“Crazy.”

Russell Wilson passing TDs in 2023: 26 Steelers’ total passing TDs since Roethlisberger retired: 25 Crazy. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 11, 2024

However, there are concerns about Wilson. He’s posted a 17-27 record in his last 44 starts dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season. His yards per attempt average has also dropped each of the past two seasons. It plummeted to a career-low 6.9 yards per pass in 2023.

Wilson registered a career-low yards per pass average despite working with offensive guru Sean Payton.

How Wilson Signing Impacts Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Obviously, the Steelers adding Wilson will have a ripple effect on the rest of the team’s 2023 quarterbacks. Actually, it will be more like a shockwave.

In all likelihood, Kenny Pickett will serve as Wilson’s backup during the 2024 season.

“I think Russell Wilson doesn’t go anywhere that he doesn’t think that he isn’t gonna be the starter,” Schefter told Scott Van Pelt on late-night edition of SportsCenter, via Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “Now, he’s gonna have to go and earn it and he’s gonna have to play well. But Russell Wilson is ultra-confident in his abilities and what he will bring to that franchise.”

Pickett has two years remaining on his rookie contract plus a fifth-year option. But Kozora argued that Wilson’s signing marked the end of the Pickett era in Pittsburgh.

“Assuming Russell Wilson serves as the Steelers’ 2024 starter, that’ll just about close the book on the Kenny Pickett era,” wrote Kozora on X.

Wilson heading to Pittsburgh also all but rules out the Steelers re-signing Mason Rudolph.

“It is easy to assume now what will happen to Mason Rudolph,” Dulac wrote on X. “It’s too bad. He deserves better.”

Once Wilson officially signs, the Steelers will have two quarterbacks under contract for 2024. They will need to add at least one more before training camp, but it’s unlikely to be a signal caller who hopes to start next season.