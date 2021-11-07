Saints’ Cameron Jordan Takes Dig at Ben Roethlisberger’s Physique

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan clearly doesn’t think too highly of quarterbacks.

Considering he sacks quarterbacks for a living, maybe it’s not all that surprising that the Saints star managed to take a jab at two of the best quarterbacks of this generation. During an interview on Full Bodied with Channing Frye on Friday, November 5, Jordan explained why Tom Brady is not the greatest football player ever.

Long story short, Jordan attributes his reasoning due to Brady’s lack of athleticism. Along the way, the veteran defensive end managed to reference Ben Roethlisberger’s name for why a lot of quarterbacks aren’t considered the best ever in his book.

“He’s the most accomplished NFL player probably ever (referring to Brady),” Jordan said. “When I think of the G.O.A.T., I think of Deion Sanders, ya know? I think athletically gift from gods, you know one of those Megatrons (Calvin Johnson), one of the AP’s, you know the Bo Jacksons, like when you look at them you’re like, ‘let’s go.’”

“I don’t think quarterbacks are in that realm of GOAT talk because I mean…look at what Ben Roethlisberger looks like, they can be a possible Hall of Famers and never work out,” explains Jordan.

Greatness Goes Beyond Sheer Athleticism

In a matter of less than a minute during the interview, Jordan downplayed the greatness of two quarterbacks who have a combined nine Super Bowl titles, 13 Super Bowl appearances and 20 Pro Bowl appearances.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may not be the most chiseled individual at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, his greatness shouldn’t be questioned just because he doesn’t look like a weightlifter.

Jordan is certainly entitled to his opinion, but greatness isn’t determined by how one looks or by how fast he runs the 40-yard dash.

It’s determined by a multitude of factors, including impact, value and consistency. Both Roethlisberger and Brady have excelled in all three areas better than any other NFL player over the past two decades.

Roethlisberger Will Play Versus Bears

While Roethlisberger may not have the admiration of a particular Saints defensive end, he did receive some good news prior to the Steelers’ upcoming game. Despite dealing with hip, right shoulder and pectoral injuries, he will indeed play on Monday night in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news on Saturday, November 6 after Roethlisberger participated in practice.

“Ben’s playing,” Tomlin said. “It’s just things to manage. He’s been doing this a long time. I’ve been doing it a along time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”

The 39-year-old quarterback had previously been limited in practice during Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions.

After a slow start to the season, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to three straight victories after a 1-3 start. The 18-year veteran has thrown four touchdown passes against zero interceptions during that span.

Meanwhile, both kicker Chris Boswell and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be in the lineup for Monday’s game versus the Bears. Boswell had suffered a concussion during the Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns while Fitzpatrick was given the day off by Tomlin, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.